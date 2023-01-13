Hot flashes, irritability, night sweats, dancing cycle. These are some of the symptoms that accompany the transition to menopause that 8 out of 10 women have to deal with. Women may experience some of these symptoms several years before it occurs, during the late reproductive phase. This is supported by a study published in the journal Menopause.

Know How Health, well-being in menopause – integral news/menopausa_sintomi_eta_fertile-383371683/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_383373676&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

I study

The transition to menopause is often accompanied by a variety of symptoms that can affect a woman’s overall quality of life. “A woman’s late reproductive phase is characterized by a low number of antral follicles and subtle changes in the length, duration and flow of the menstrual cycle. It typically marks the time when fertility begins to decline and hormonal patterns begin to change. We sought to characterize and compare the symptoms women report experiencing during the late reproductive stage and transition to menopause,” she explains. Yamnia Cortesof the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (USA), lead author of the study.

Why cholesterol rises in menopause by Irma D’Aria

09 November 2022



350 donne

The researchers interviewed more than 350 Spanish-speaking women, and saw that a similar percentage of women in the late reproductive stage and in the menopausal transition period reported eight of the 18 common symptoms of menopause. Additionally, they noted that women in the late reproductive stage were less age-adjusted odds of experiencing musculoskeletal pain and less likely to have less interest in sex. Both groups, however, reported similar interference of symptoms with personal relationships and overall quality of life.

Menopause, do you have more than 10 hot flashes a day? Pay attention to the heart of Deborah Amery

18 October 2022



Experts say more analyzes will be needed to assess how changes associated with reproductive aging actually affect quality of life before menopause. “This study of Spanish-speaking women not only adds to existing evidence that women experience several symptoms typically associated with the menopausal transition in their later reproductive years, but also highlights the opportunities for health education.” early menopause, conducted in a culturally and linguistically appropriate manner”.