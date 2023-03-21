The menopause It’s an important moment of transition in everyone’s life donna which marks the end of the fertile phase. It is a period of physiological change that manifests itself through a series of symptoms related to hormonal balancesand which coincides with the gradual and then definitive interruption of the menstrual flow.

To understand menopause it is important to recognize the three main phases but, in particular, all the symptoms that characterize it. A fundamental need to be able to intervene correctly, supporting this moment with the most suitable tools and treatments for personal well-being. Let’s find out what menopause is and what the symptoms are.

Menopause, what it is

When we talk about menopause we refer to a specific phase in every woman’s life, which coincides with the transition from fertile stage linked to the presence of menstruation at the end of the same. It is a fundamental moment of transit that also determines an important number of changes physiological as well as mental, with symptoms that are important to recognize. It is not a disease but a period that manifests itself through a series of alterations of the menstrual cycle, with the cessation of the activity of the ovaries and the production of estrogen and progesterone.

It is a path that develops gradually but is characterized by three basic stages. Let’s discover them together.

Perimenopause : it is the period that anticipates the menopause itself and can last for years, and is characterized by a constant oscillation of estrogenic and progestogens and with irregularities linked to menstruation. The latter can be closer or more distant in time, more abundant or more scarce.

: it is the period that anticipates the menopause itself and can last for years, and is characterized by a constant oscillation of estrogenic and progestogens and with irregularities linked to menstruation. The latter can be closer or more distant in time, more abundant or more scarce. Menopause or transition : coincides with the transition period towards menopause, or towards the last menstrual cycle. A transition phase that can last even years, with more present and more annoying symptoms.

: coincides with the transition period towards menopause, or towards the last menstrual cycle. A transition phase that can last even years, with more present and more annoying symptoms. Post menopause: takes place twelve months after the last menstrual cycle, with the related physiological and hormonal adjustments of the body.

Timings are often subjective and conditioned by many factors, such as habits related to smoking, nutrition, lifestyle just to name a few. In general, menopause occurs between 45 and 55 years of age, with episodes of early menopause around age 40, best referred to as premature ovarian failure or primary ovarian failure. Or on the contrary it can also occur after the age of 55 and is known as late menopause.

Menopause, the 8 symptoms not to be underestimated

The symptoms linked to menopause can manifest themselves with different intensity, both light and modest or highly annoying. The timing can also vary, going from 6 maximum 12 months up to 10 years, for this reason it is important to intercept the symptoms. Here are the 8 most important.

Menstrual irregularity : the most evident signal linked to the ovarian production of hormones which favors an period with different timings, too close together or more dilated over time, with pain in the breasts, abundant or scarce flows, with breaks between one cycle and another until it finally disappears.

: the most evident signal linked to the ovarian production of hormones which favors an with different timings, too close together or more dilated over time, with pain in the breasts, abundant or scarce flows, with breaks between one cycle and another until it finally disappears. Hot flashes with night sweats : hormonal changes have repercussions on internal body temperatures that produce an increase in heat known as flush . A condition that also manifests itself with excessive sweating, especially during night rest.

: hormonal changes have repercussions on internal body temperatures that produce an increase in heat known as . A condition that also manifests itself with excessive sweating, especially during night rest. Mood swings and sleep disturbances : hormonal changes also affect mood by promoting an increase in irritability, personal restlessness, nervousness but also moodiness, depression and the desire to cry. At the same time, sleep becomes more irregular and disturbed, often altered by nocturnal hot flashes and a more nervous and lighter rest.

: hormonal changes also affect mood by promoting an increase in irritability, personal restlessness, nervousness but also moodiness, depression and the desire to cry. At the same time, sleep becomes more irregular and disturbed, often altered by nocturnal hot flashes and a more nervous and lighter rest. Weight : hormonal imbalances also affect the work of the metabolism, which is slower so as to favor weight gain which facilitates localized accumulation of fat, such as in the waist area for example.

: hormonal imbalances also affect the work of the metabolism, which is slower so as to favor weight gain which facilitates localized accumulation of fat, such as in the waist area for example. Articolar pains : hormonal cycles also take care of the well-being of bone and, failing, there is an increase in their fragility and also in joint pain.

: hormonal cycles also take care of the well-being of and, failing, there is an increase in their fragility and also in joint pain. Intimate dryness, of the skin and more fragile hair : hormonal imbalances also affect the well-being of the hair, the tone of the skin and mucous membranes such as the eyes, mouth and intimate area. The reduction of natural lubrication makes the vaginal walls softer, more delicate and dry with an increase in discomfort, itching and even pain during intercourse (dyspaurenia).

: hormonal imbalances also affect the well-being of the hair, the tone of the skin and mucous membranes such as the eyes, mouth and intimate area. The reduction of natural lubrication makes the vaginal walls softer, more delicate and dry with an increase in discomfort, itching and even pain during intercourse (dyspaurenia). Urinary tract : The lining of the urethra thins with relative shortening of the organ, a condition that can favor infections. With menopause, the urgency associated with urination increases and, sometimes, even with small losses.

: The lining of the urethra thins with relative shortening of the organ, a condition that can favor infections. With menopause, the urgency associated with urination increases and, sometimes, even with small losses. Decline in desire: can occur with the advent of menopause, as a result of hormonal upheavals. In particular, it is perceived as a phase of change more from a psychological than a physical point of view.

All the most useful remedies

To manage menopause correctly it is important to carry out routine checks by the trusted gynecologist who will be able to recommend the most suitable therapies, gradually introducing the woman into this delicate moment. In addition, the doctor will be able to recommend specific tests to monitor the health of the bones and the cardiovascular system. In support of this phase it is necessary to follow a healthy diet and beneficial, preferring whole foods, low fat and sugars, accompanying everything with greater hydration. Healthy movement is also recommended in the open air, for better absorption of the vitamin D. Your doctor may suggest taking natural products useful for reducing the annoying effects given by hot flashes, starting from herbal teas to supplements and recommending a hormone replacement therapy, created on the basis of individual needs also with products of natural origin. Also useful are creams, washes and lubricants to improve intimate well-being. Periodic checks with mammograms and ultrasounds of the are also fundamental breast.