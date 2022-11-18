Menopause is an extremely delicate moment for every woman: mood swings, hot flashes, a sense of anxiety and confusion, are all due to the complex hormonal process which one goes through for physiological (and biological) reasons.

All this “disruption”, however, also causes weight gain, and many women find it difficult to accept those extra 3 kg that they find on them in spite of themselves, and want to get back in shape at all costs.

Once you enter menopause, the body needs less caloriesand therefore, to eliminate those excess kilos, it is necessary to follow a diet.

Which? Let’s see it together.

The menopause diet

Meals should be structured differently to avoid excess calories.

It is advisable to make 5, in order not to arrive at lunch or dinner with excessive hunger, and therefore bypass the caloric excess that could derive from “binges”.

Also essential limit simple sugars, fried foods, as well as salt present in products such as salami and canned product.

By drastically reducing the amount of salt, we will also reduce water retention, eliminating excess pounds.

But nobody likes eating without salt… so how to do it? Just replace it with herbs. Furthermore, red meat should be consumed sparingly, as well as fatty cheeses.

The reduction of estrogen

Since in this delicate period there is a reduction in estrogen it is possible to contrast it with foods that are rich in it, such as legumes and soy, but also through vegetables and fruit.

The recommended amount? 5 portions to be consumed every day between fruit and vegetables in order to be able to give the body all the nutrients it needs, such as vitamins and fibres.

Since menopause is closely related to osteoporosis, it is also necessary to take foods rich in calcium, such as spinach and chard or vitamin D present in large quantities in eggs and fish.

