Menopause with hormone therapy from a scientific perspective

The menopause is inevitable. But also the often associated complaints? The Science of Hormone Therapy in Menopause

When does menopause start and how long does it last?



The beginning of the natural menopause, i.e. the exact end of fertility, only becomes apparent after the fact: By definition, it is assumed that menstruation has stopped for at least twelve consecutive months without there being any other reason (hormonal disease, high mental or physical stress, severely underweight). Of course, surgical interventions can also lead to a sudden stop in estrogen production and artificially induce the menopause.