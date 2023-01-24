With Dri-FIT technology that helps you stay dry, comfortable and focused on the sport. The elastic waistband is lined with mesh for maximum breathability with 100% recycled polyester fabric. On Amazon it is available for €22.

Adidas Tracksuit Jacket Combat Sports

The iconic 3-Stripes give these shorts a sporty and recognizable look. The soft elastic waistband ensures comfort and freedom of movement, while the drawstring offers a stable fit. In making this product, Adidas has chosen to use recycled materials and support more sustainable cotton cultivation for a concrete fight against plastic pollution. On Nencini Sport they are on offer for €19.80.

3. Base layer

Let’s get one thing straight: No matter how hot you think your butt looks, men’s tights should only be worn under a pair of shorts. That established, a base layer is worth incorporating into your gym kit for a few good reasons.

First up, base layers keep you warm when you’re exercising outside, while also wicking away sweat for added comfort. From a performance point of view, they also provide support thanks to their snug fit, thus reducing the risk of injury, while some fitness experts recommend them for better activation of muscles under stress.

Under Armor OutRun Tights

We all hate it. That feeling you get when she’s out in the cold. That’s why it’s important to have a base layer that keeps you warm and dry without being bulky, so you can stay focused on your workout. The double layer fabric features an extremely warm brushed interior and a smooth exterior that is quick drying and 4-way stretch material improves mobility and a zip at the ankles makes for easy donning. On the UA website they are on sale for €62.97.

Nike Pro Dri-FIT

The Nike Pro Dri-FIT Tights wrap you in a lightweight fabric that keeps you cool and dry and ensuring maximum support from warm-up to cool-down. Made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, they feature a stretch design that ensures freedom of movement during the most intense workouts or in competition. On the Nike website they are available for €39.99.

Lafroi YSK08

It is part of the spandex “Burst” collection, which allows compression to contain muscles and prevent them from stretching; At the same time it creates elasticity to allow comfortable movements. The fabric absorbs moisture well due to its breathability and keeps the body dry. Available in various patterns, it can be found on Amazon for €19.99.

PUMA Liga Baselayer Long Tight