Men’s well-being, how to drink more water

According to the directives of the Ministry of Health, an adult man should drink about 2.5 liters of water per day. Are you able to comply with these guidelines? Well, know that especially now that we are heading towards summer and above all the heat it is essential not to neglect hydration: when it is scarce we will feel more tired and less active, affected by a general malaise, but also cramps, asthenia and sudden changes in mood, not counting the consequences on our kidneys. However, drinking a lot of water in one go and within a very short time is not functional: it should be distributed throughout the day a little at a time, obviously intensifying it in case of training. But here arises the real problem: how to drink regularly during the day, so as not to get to have a feeling of uncontrollable thirst and to keep the body in balance. Just follow five simple but invaluable rules to implement right now, which will literally save you from the scorching heat and help you feel better.

Download a drinking app

There are so many applications different to remember to drink, those that work as a simple timer (WaterMinder) or others more interactive where, for example, you need to water plants (PlantNanny): by entering all your characteristics such as weight, age and lifestyle, it will calculate how much water you should drink and you will be periodically reminded when to do so.

Set your own timing

We can force ourselves to drink water using some tricks, such as doing it every time we go to the bathroom to pee, or choosing between a glass of water every hour or a sip from our bottle every 15 minutes. Or associate the drink with an event that often occurs during the day, such as emails from the boss, requests from a client, etc.

Keep the water in our field of vision

Seeing the water will entice you to drink it, so stay at your workstation always in sight a bottle or, even better, a flask, to be filled periodically with tap water, natural or purified. Using a pitcher is also an excellent excuse to get up periodically, take a break and stretch your legs.

Drink a little at a time

As we said, it is not useful to drink a lot of water at once since it will weigh on the kidneys and will not help our body stay well hydrated. Better not to exceed two-three glasses at a time, drinking them then doing small sipsthus being assimilated better and quenching the feeling of thirst.

Season but do not sugar

Flavoring the water can certainly entice you to drink it. When it’s cold we can count on tea and herbal teas, in summer on fruit and spices. There are also flavor enhancers for water or flavored bottles that give the illusion of drinking sweet drinks, which unfortunately are counterproductive. They do not quench thirst and being very caloric they negatively affect nutrition without us even realizing it.