Men’s well-being, how to get back in shape with the Mizoguchi method

Starting training again now can be traumatic: not everyone wants to go to gyms and some may have some difficulty getting back into the game. Online training could help, but it’s not the most immediate, and you need more willpower and constant pace. The perfect solution could be the metodo Mizoguchi: it could change your life.

What is the Mizoguchi method

Let’s start from its strong point: it is a 3 minute workout to be performed daily that improves mobility, strength, agility and coordination. Starting from small well-studied steps and constancy you will achieve great results. The secret of this method is that the Japanese fitness guru Yoko Mizoguchi he developed it by treasuring his own personal experience of classic dancer combining it with the study of yoga and Pilatesbut also of human anatomy and physiology. This mix of knowledge has meant that he could create a basic but effective system, which responds to the needs of the human body in general in order to be truly effective even for losing weight.

Method exercises



This activity can easily be done at home, preferably in a quiet room to be able to focus exclusively on your body. All you need are comfortable clothes, a mat and a ball. There are a total of five exercises lasting 30 seconds each to be performed every day. The first consists of walking on buttocks: sit on the ground with your legs crossed and, keeping your back straight, move as if you were walking, swinging sideways. It serves to unblock the pelvis, hips and hips, also improving coordination. The second, extremely simple, is performed lying on your stomach and consists inperform circular movements with the shoulders. It could be that you will perceive the tension accumulated in this area and that reaches up to the neck, which with this movement will be reduced.

Third exercise, the scapula rotation from top to bottom and forward and backward. It can be done lying down or sitting down and it always has the same goal of releasing muscle tension that builds up especially if you spend many hours sitting. After repeating the exercise for 30 seconds, while lying down, rotate your back first to one side and then to the other. For the fourth exercise, still lying down, we put a ball under one of the two buttocks and we move the hips forward, backward and sideways for 30 seconds on each side. You may feel annoyance: this is the signal that we are really going to work on tensions. After focusing on the hips and upper body, for the fifth exercise we’re going to work on the legs. Lying or sitting, we stretch the legs and stretch the toes back and forth for 30 seconds. A movement that performs the dual action of relieving ankle tension but also lengthening the muscles and awakening and toning the legs.

What can be obtained and to whom it is indicated

It’s a simple routine with which we get our body back in motion: we speed up the metabolism, reduce joint and muscle blockages, regain awareness and strengthen ourselves. It can be used as a real workout or include it in a more structured workout to improve mobility, which is too often overlooked. Who is it suitable for? At all, there is no distinction of gender, weight, age, anyone can prove it. To find out more, in 2021 Vallardi published one of Yoko’s books for Italy, The Mizoguchi method: 3 minutes a day for a perfect body.

