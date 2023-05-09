Menstrual Cramps|Menstrual Cycle | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Bleeding occurring in addition to menstruation, such as intermenstrual bleeding, bleeding before or after menstruation or the absence of menstrual bleeding (amenorrhea) and very painful bleeding are also included.

The first menstruation (menarche) occurs around the age of 12-14. The last menstrual period (menopause) usually occurs between the ages of 48 and 52. There is no menstrual bleeding during pregnancy and usually also during breastfeeding. A cycle, the period from the first day of the last menstrual period to the last day before the next menstrual period, lasts approximately 28 days. However, only 10% of all sexually mature women have a constant cycle of exactly four weeks. A normal cycle can be between 21 and 35 days long. Normal values ​​for a normal monthly menstruation, also called bleeding or period, are a duration of 4 – 5 days with a blood loss of about 30 milliliters. The bleeding peak is usually on the 2nd day of menstruation. Menstrual cycle disorders deviate greatly from these regularities.

The female menstrual cycle is based on the effects of the estrogens and progestins (sex hormones) produced in the ovaries. The function of the ovary is controlled by certain brain centers. Disturbances in this hormonal control circuit can lead to cycle anomalies. A hormonal imbalance can result in ovulation occurring too early or not at all. Furthermore, diseases of the ovaries and uterus can trigger cycle disorders. In addition, diseases outside of the sex organs and their control as a cause of menstrual disorders come into question.

If the interval between individual cycles is more than 35 days but less than three months, this is referred to as oligomenorrhea. The bleeding is usually light and relatively short. In rare cases, cysts can be responsible for the cycle being too long. However, stress, burdens or worries often have an effect on the menstrual cycle. The hormonal cycles change, ovulation is delayed or does not take place at all. Treatment requires oligomenorrhea after organic causes have been ruled out, for example if there is a desire to have children. Because the long cycle intervals can indicate a lack of ovulation. If the general condition is good, if those affected feel well and have no desire to have children, oligomenorrhea does not need to be treated. If the interval between two cycles is less than 21 days, this is referred to as polymenorrhea. The main causes of this can be a shortened luteal phase and very early or no ovulation. If you want to have children, polymenorrhoea should be treated. If the luteal phase is shortened, the fertilized egg cell does not have enough time to settle down. Cycles that are too short also require treatment if they are associated with very heavy bleeding. The heavy loss of blood can lead to anemia. Polymenorrhoea does not need to be treated if those affected feel well, their general condition is good and they do not want to have children.

A distinction is made between very light bleeding (hypomenorrhea), very heavy bleeding (hypermenorrhea) and very long and heavy bleeding (menorrhagia). Very weak bleeding is one of the so-called type disorders. The causes can be signs of a functional weakness of the ovaries, but the light bleeding can also occur after a curettage or have hormonal and psychogenic causes. Especially overweight women or women suffering from anorexia are affected. A possible treatment aims primarily at eliminating the underlying disease. One only speaks of very heavy bleeding when six or more pads or tampons a day are not enough to stop the bleeding. Menstruation is considered too long and heavy if it lasts longer than 7 days and more than 20 pads/tampons are used per period. Excessive blood loss can lead to dizziness, weakness and circulatory problems. The causes of hypermenorrhea and menorrhagia are mostly organic and arise, for example, from intolerance when wearing an IUD, endometriosis, malignant tumors in the uterus or inflammation in the uterine area.

The treatment of heavy bleeding and menorrhagia depends on the underlying disease. If there are no organic causes, relaxation, rest and relief can alleviate the symptoms.

Spotting before the period is usually caused by a temporary disturbance in the hormonal balance and is harmless, and spotting after menstruation is usually due to inflammation of the uterus.