To have been cleared in a TV series are not only the Menses itself but also the increasingly employed menstrual cup. In the sixth episode of The Last of Us, the successful HBO show which in Italy is broadcast on Sky and Now, the girl protagonist is filmed while reading the leaflet with the instructions for using the cup. At the magazine Vulture the creator of the series, Craig Mazin, commented on this choice as follows: «We deliberately enlarged the words “menstrual device”, so that viewers could understand what they were facing and encourage them to ask for information about it, asking someone or looking for directly to Google”.

In fact, many people do not even know of the existence of this device, although it is already used by many women. Some, on the other hand, are still rather wary and think that the menstrual cup is not hygienic, difficult to use, impractical. In reality, it represents a valid alternative to the absorbent, external or internal. The important thing is to choose the right one.

Menstrual cup: how to choose the right one?

“We have to take into consideration three criteria,” explains the gynecologist and researcher Clare DiPietro in his book A gynecologist friend (Rizzoli). “First of all, the height of our cervix. But how do you know? It is possible to find out in two ways: by asking the gynecologist or by introducing a finger inside the vaginal canal until it touches the cervix, which can be perceived as a ball to the touch. If you have to insert your entire finger into the vagina to get to the cervix, then you have a high cervix; instead if you introduce the finger up to two thirds of the finger, then it will be medium; if the tip of the finger is enough, the cervix is ​​low».

Beyond that, you have to consider the type of pelvic floors. «If the muscles are toned, it is advisable to take a tonic or medium cup; if the pelvic floor is not very toned, if you have laxity problems or problems such as endometriosis, pain during intercourse, vaginismus or painful menstruation, it is better to start with soft cups», continues the doctor.

Finally, it is necessary assess the amount of menstrual flow. «If the flow is abundant, you cannot opt ​​for a cup that is too small because there is the risk that it will not be able to contain the menstrual flow. A cup that is too big or stiff can be annoying. It’s all about creating the right balance and doing some tests».

Dimensions aside, is there only one type of menstrual cup? No, there are different shapes. It goes from that “the bell”which “has a stem that favors its extraction and is suitable for those with a high or medium cervix”, to that “in gnome hat”ideal for those with a medium-low cervix, to that “cone or funnel”perfect for those with a high cervix, and finally that “flat”.

How to enter it correctly?

The menstrual cup is easy to use but before developing a certain familiarity it is, as always, necessary to experiment, without getting stuck if we struggle or are in difficulty at first. With practice it gets easier. The advice of the gynecologist, in this case, is of try to put it on initially when you don’t have your periodso as not to risk getting dirty.

There are also techniques for folding it and inserting it correctly. The first is called “a roll-on” and provides that the cup is first flattened and then rolled up. Then there’s that “tulip”, for which «you place a finger in the center of one of the edges and squeeze it by pulling it downwards, where there is the stem of the cup», says Di Pietro. The third technique is called “a 7”: «you need to flatten the whole cup and then bring the tip of one of the edges closer to the opposite side of the body of the cup». And finally “a C”which “consists in squeezing the two ends of the cup, so as to make it ‘flat’ and then joining the two ends”, explains the gynecologist.

Dr. Di Pietro suggests wetting it with water or a water-based lubricant, at least the first few times, to facilitate insertion. The positions to be taken are the same as recommended for inserting internal tampons: you have to choose the most comfortable one. Just like with tampons, if you feel the menstrual cup or if it causes pain and discomfort, it means that it hasn’t been inserted correctly into the vaginal canal. Furthermore «when you insert it, always remember to go obliquely downwards, following the physiology of the vaginal canal. Once inserted, twist it just to be sure it opens and performs its function. Maybe at the beginning also put a panty liner just in case» says the specialist in her book.

How do you take off your menstrual cup without getting dirty?

In order not to get hurt or dirty, the menstrual cup must not be removed by pulling it sharply downwards. Instead, put yourself in a comfortable position “pinch” the cup with two fingers at the base or with a finger, apply light pressure, making it pass between the cup and the vaginal wall», continues Di Pietro. In this way the “vacuum” effect is eliminated, which guarantees maximum protection and the device can be easily removed. The cup should be kept in an upright position not to spill the content.

How often to empty it?

Just like sanitary pads, which must be changed regularly, the menstrual cup must also be emptied every 6-8 hours maximum. Prolonged use without changes increases the risk of developing toxic shock syndrome, as is the case in tampons. When first used, the device must be sterilized, then during the cycle it must be rinsed under running water and washed with liquid soap.

How to use the cup in a public toilet?

The gynecologist Chiara Di Pietro suggests washing your hands well, taking out the cup trying to keep it vertical so as not to get dirty and, if your period is particularly heavy, put some toilet paper between your legs. Then empty the cup into the toilet, rinse it if possible and then introduce it again. Finally, clean the blood residue at the vaginal entrance with the paper.

Is the menstrual cup hygienic?

Yes, the menstrual cup is a hygienic device as much as the most common sanitary pads. It collects menstrual blood, mixed with endometrial cells and small cervical secretions, and must be emptied regularly. But this also applies to tampons and pads.

Do you have to take it off every time you pee?

As confirmed by the specialist Di Pietro in the book A gynecologist friend “Menstruation and urine come out of two different holes, so there’s no need to remove the cup when you pee.”

