According to the latest Istat report, 26 percent of Italian women of childbearing age use hormonal contraception. How many of them know that these are drugs that block ovulation by inducing fake menstruation? This may seem obvious to some, but it isn’t for everyone. The pill has a dark side: it is often administered without explanation, and often not for contraceptive purposes but to free the woman from the undesirable effects of the hormonal cycle.