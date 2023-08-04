Menstrual cycles are not all the same

What is the impact of demographic factors, such as nationality and ethnicity, on menstrual cycle length? And does having a more or less regular cycle have consequences on women’s health? A group of researchers led by Shruthi Mahalingaiah of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health (United States) has formed an alliance with Apple and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences in an attempt to answer these and other questions concerning women’s health. A fruitful collaboration, from which several publications were born over the years. The most recentpublished on the pages of Natureshows that ethnicity, but also other factors such as age and body mass, do indeed influence the characteristics of the menstrual cycle.

Study the menstrual cycle with an iPhone

Participating in this type of study, the authors say, is relatively simple: just download the Apple Research app on your iPhone (owning one is a necessary requirement) and, in this specific case, regularly enter data regarding your menstrual cycle. Those who own an Apple Watch can also decide to share data regarding, for example, the level of physical activity performed on a daily basis.

From 2019 to the present, these types of studies have contributed to various aspects of women’s health research. With one studio published last November, for example, the possible implications of vaccines against COVID-19 on the regularity of the menstrual cycle were analysed. The results had shown that, yes, vaccines can cause small variations in the regularity of the cycle, but that these are usually temporary phenomena that should not discourage women from undergoing the vaccination.

The length of the menstrual cycle over time

For the study in question, data from over 12,000 US citizens were analysed: it emerged that, on average, the length of the menstrual cycle tends to shorten as age progresses up to 50 years, to then return to lengthen from 50 years up. In terms of ethnicity, the menstrual cycle tended to be longer for women of Asian (by as much as 1.6 days) or Hispanic (0.7 days) origin than for the other participants. Not only that, even the body mass index seems to have an impact: women with a higher BMI (Body Mass Index) have a longer menstrual cycle on average. Overall menstrual cycle variability is also higher in women of Asian or Hispanic ancestry, and in those with obesity.

Why study the menstrual cycle

“Research on women is overall underrepresented”, he said a few months ago Mahalingaiah in a note from the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health: “My hope is that our study addresses aspects that the world population of women of childbearing age seem to be facing, such as endocrine disorders, headaches, mental health, diabetes and cardiovascular problems”.

According to the researcher, in fact, it is important to emphasize the fact that data on the menstrual cycle are important indicators of health, not only from a gynecological point of view. In the future, for example, researchers will try to understand whether the menstrual cycle can be linked to migraine. But the concept to which the researcher refers is broader: she should start thinking about inserting them regularly within the medical records: “For example-she continues-are your periods regular or irregular? Even this basic information can provide a complete picture of a person’s health.”