Menstrual pain, 5 exercises to counter them without resorting to drugs

Do you suffer from dysmenorrhea and you absolutely don’t know how to do it? Thanks to these 5 exercises you will no longer feel pain.

Many women suffer from dysmenorrhea or uterine pain that is felt in the first days of the menstrual cycle. Often it is about sharp and sudden crampsas well as feelings of nausea and headaches, which force women to take painkillers and, in the most serious cases, to stay in bed all day.

Fortunately, there are eexercises that can help counteract this pain. Let’s find out what they are and how to practice them in the comfort of our home.

Here are the 5 exercises you absolutely must try if you suffer from dysmenorrhea

These 5 exercises are explained to us by Dr. Serena Missori, surgeon, diabetologist and endocrinologist. It refers in particular to women suffering from premenstrual syndrome, polycystic ovaries and endometriosis.

The first exercise to do quietly at home is butterfly: It helps to improve blood circulation in the pelvis and reduce uterine contractions. To perform this exercise you will have to sit on the ground with your legs bent, then join the soles of your feet in contact with each other and place your hands on your ankles. At this point we should have our legs moving up and down in a rhythmic rhythm, just like a butterfly’s wings beating.

The next exercise consists of bring the knees to the chest and grab them with your hands after lying down on the ground. You will then have to slowly rock to the right and left and thus, in addition to strengthening the abdomen, you will also have a beautiful back massage effect.

This yoga position is called gatto and serves to relieve abdominal pain and at the same time to strengthen the back muscles. To perform it, you just need to get on all fours and arch your back as you inhale and arch it as you exhale. Quite similar to this one is variant of the plank position: after getting into a plank with your arms outstretched you will have to bring one knee up to chest level while remaining balanced on your toes and alternate first one leg and then the other.

Finally, the last recommended exercise is the vacuum twistThis exercise also aids in digestion and helps tone and reduce the waistline. This time you will have to stand with your knees slightly bent and you will have to place your hands on your thighs. After a big breath you will need to blow the air out quickly and at the same time retract the belly at the navel in and upwards. After maintaining the position for a few seconds you will be able to inhale and in the meantime Repel the belly outwards.