from Simona Marchetti

An analysis carried out on the review of multiple studies conducted on the link between diet and dysmenorrhea highlighted how foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids help to limit the onset of the problem

Nutrition could be a key factor in dysmenorrhea (or menstrual pain), which affects about 90% of adolescents and one of the leading causes of absenteeism at school. To support this thesis, an analysis conducted through the review of multiple studies that have examined the eating patterns related to menstrual pain and whose results will be presented during the annual meeting of the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), underway in Atlanta until until next 15 October. The idea of ​​researching the effects of the diet on menstrual pain arose from trying to find a remedy for the pain that I myself was suffering from – he explained Hand over Sannoh of Rutgers University -. I wanted to find out if there was scientific evidence behind this association. Changing your diet could be a relatively simple solution to relieve and reduce pain. Scientific evidence has shown that eating a healthy diet, sleeping well, and exercising are effective measures to reduce the duration and severity of cramps. however, it is important for women to see a gynecologist to make sure there are no pathologies behind the pain.

What causes the pain As the body prepares for menstruation, the endometrial cells that line the uterus to accommodate the fertilized egg begin to break down. As they do so, those cells release large amounts of fatty acids called prostaglandins to contract the uterine layer and expel unused tissue. Prostaglandins act like hormones, causing blood vessels and smooth muscle to constrict, causing cramps and pain. The researchers found that prostaglandin levels are higher and uterine contractions are stronger and more frequent in women with menstrual pain than in women who have little or no pain.

Foods that are bad In general terms, the studies analyzed found that a diet based mainly on meat, oil, sugar, salt and coffee promote inflammation, which is a determining factor for dysmenorrhea (the muscles in the uterus contract due to prostaglandins, which are indeed involved in inflammatory processes). A 2018 study found that college students who ate more snacks had more painful periods. Another Spanish work concluded that women who ate meat and drank cola-based beverages were more likely to suffer from pain during their period than women who ate more fruit and vegetables. A 2020 study found that women who ate fewer than two servings of fruit a day were more likely to experience pain during their menstrual cycle.

The diet rich in omega 3 On the contrary one diet rich in omega 3 fatty acids and low in refined foods helps reduce inflammation and, therefore, the onset of pain. Not surprisingly, when the Dietary Inflammatory Index was measured, it was found that i vegans (who did not consume animal fat) had the lowest levels of inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids, found in foods such as salmon, tuna, sardines, oysters, walnuts, chia and flax seeds, are known as anti-inflammatories. Studies have also linked them to a reduced risk of many chronic diseases triggered by inflammation.

Too many Omega 6s are bad Omega-6 fatty acids keep skin, hair and bones healthy and help regulate metabolism, as well as their role in the reproductive system. But too many of these fatty acids can cause inflammation when the body eventually breaks them down into arachidonic acid, which lowers the body’s pain threshold. From my research, I found that people with diets rich in omega-6 fatty acids, especially those derived from animal products, have a higher presence of arachidonic acid in the body, which increases the amount of pro-inflammatory prostaglandins. he said Give up Sannoh.

Since menstrual pain is one of the main causes of school absenteeism among adolescents, it is important to look for options that can reduce it – pointed out Dr. Stephanie Faubion of the NAMS – and a change in nutrition could prove to be a relatively simple solution, which offers a substantial relief to those suffering from this problem.