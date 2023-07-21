Menstrual panties in the test: Every second one with critical fabrics

Six out of twelve panties are loaded

Young women in particular want to use sustainable products to get their period. But how useful are these? Our Swiss colleagues from the magazine Gesundheitstipp tested eleven washable panties and one disposable variant that are designed to absorb menstrual blood.

The result is ambivalent: the absorbency of many panties is okay, but every second one contains sensitive substances.

Undesirable biocide in textiles

Five trousers were contaminated with silver chloride – a biocide that the Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) advises against using in textiles. It is supposed to inhibit the growth of bacteria – but it is not sufficiently clear to what extent it could also promote resistance.

Imported clothing just below the limit

Nonylphenol ethoxylate was detectable in two panties – a substance that is used in cleaning agents in the textile and leather industries, among other things. It is banned in the EU, and there is a limit for clothing imported from China and other manufacturing countries – the Glad brand briefs were just slightly below that.

There are no known health risks for people wearing the contaminated clothing, but they have not been adequately investigated either. However, it has been proven that nonylphenol and its ethoxylates are difficult to degrade and accumulate in the environment. According to the Federal Environment Agency, they have a similar effect to estrogens and thus disrupt the hormone system of fish.

We also have three uncritical ones

These three menstrual panties, which are also available in Germany, do without these critical substances:

Schiesser Secret Care Period Protection, 2-pack, around 40 euros Triumph Freedom Briefs Tai, around 30 euros Sisters Republic Sidonie, around 33 euros.

Tipp: Waste can also be avoided with the help of reusable menstrual cups. In our test of 10 menstrual cups and 19 tampons, many products were convincing.

Material not suitable for hot washing

Another point of criticism from the Swiss: According to the supplier’s recommendation, the panties in the test should only be washed at temperatures between 30 and 40 degrees. Their material – a mix of cotton and synthetic fibers – does not tolerate higher temperatures.

60 degrees would be better. According to experts, this is the only way to reliably remove bacteria, viruses and fungi.

Tipp: Stiftung Warentest tests which color detergents reliably clean. Heavy-duty detergents also have a bleaching effect and prevent gray haze.

