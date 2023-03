Nine years after the fifth edition, the “Text Revision” version of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders arrives, for the treatment, as always, of theAmerican Psychiatric Association. Said with acronyms: from DSM-5 to DSM-5-TR, edited by the APA. Whether you love it or not, the DSM is the main international classification system in psychiatry and the release of a new edition is always an important appointment to take stock of the discipline’s nosography.