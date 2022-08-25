Home Health Mental fatigue and stress cause toxic substances to accumulate in the brain, what they discovered
Health

Mental fatigue and stress cause toxic substances to accumulate in the brain, what they discovered

by admin
Mental fatigue and stress cause toxic substances to accumulate in the brain, what they discovered

Mental fatigue and stress: how many times have we thought we were “head tired”? Well, it is not indolence, but a serious problem that must be kept under control.

In recent years the mental health protection is finally receiving due attention. If there are effective solutions for diseases of the body, for mental illnesses we are still a little “behind”. And let’s not talk about major pathologiesbut also of “Simple” stress.

Adobe Stock

Diagnose one “Mental fatigue”, as you can imagine, it can be more difficult than finding an altered blood value. Because the symptomatology given by any brain problem it is so varied and subjective which becomes really complicated to identify them cause. Even for experts.

Even worse if there is no trace of symptoms, e the subject feels “only” a generalized discomfort. And it doesn’t know what specific problem it is. Stress, as we usually define it, is not a disease. But a physiological response at some events. Impaired health but also daily difficulties, trauma, grief, emotional problems and much more.

If we go to our doctor and say we are “tired and stressed” he will probably recommend the resto l’taking some dietary supplement. Because carrying out specialist examinations without further “signals” is not a usual practice. And understandably, we add.

Instead a team of researchers has discovered something that will change the approach to mental fatigue. It appears that in the brain accumulate toxic substances capable, then, of compromising some functions. Let’s see in detail.

Mental fatigue and stress cause toxic substances to accumulate in the brain, what they discovered

A group of researchers dell’Salpêtrière University of Paris has “calculated” how many potentially harmful substances accumulate in the brain in case of stress. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Current Biology.

Using the spectroscopy magnetic resonance imaging (Mrs), the researchers have monitored brain activity during challenging and stressful events. The results? It appears that in the prefrontal cortex accumulate a substance called glutamate. The substance is responsible for the sense of fatigue and it seems that among other things it also compromises the emotional balance.

See also  "Subjective experience, whoever is alone suffers more"

Basically, the conclusions to which scientists have arrived they go to confirm what we “already know”. Even without scientific tables. That when we are “tired of the head” it is better not to make hasty decisions. Which is best to go to rest. Because the buildup of chemicals in the brain is “simply” a message telling us to stop for a while.

The same words of the study authorsin fact, they confirm what was agreed above: “Cognitive work results in a true functional alteration. So fatigue would be a signal that makes us stop working to preserve the integrity of brain functioning. There is no way around this limitation of our brain. I would recommend the old remedy: rest and sleep. In fact, there is a lot of evidence indicating that glutamate is eliminated during sleep ”.

Lo studio anyway makes us understand that the mechanisms implemented by our body to signal any malaise they are not to be underestimated.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)

Join the group job offers, bonuses, disability and law 104, pensions and news

Receive every day for free the best articles on job offers, calls, bonuses, benefits and news. Choose the group you are interested in:

  1. Telegram – Basic group

You may also like

Atomic Heart appears to be delayed in beautiful...

Obtained the first synthetic mouse embryo with a...

Check out the first new story in the...

Do you often forget things? Here are some...

Synthetic mouse embryo created. With a beating heart

No Phone 1 – Nothing Phone 1

Atomic Heart appears to be delayed in beautiful...

Coronary stenosis, first surgery in Europe with innovative...

Tomato flu: outbreak of the new virus in...

DJI Avata to dash into cineWhoop filming territory

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy