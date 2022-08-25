Mental fatigue and stress: how many times have we thought we were “head tired”? Well, it is not indolence, but a serious problem that must be kept under control.

In recent years the mental health protection is finally receiving due attention. If there are effective solutions for diseases of the body, for mental illnesses we are still a little “behind”. And let’s not talk about major pathologiesbut also of “Simple” stress.

Diagnose one “Mental fatigue”, as you can imagine, it can be more difficult than finding an altered blood value. Because the symptomatology given by any brain problem it is so varied and subjective which becomes really complicated to identify them cause. Even for experts.

Even worse if there is no trace of symptoms, e the subject feels “only” a generalized discomfort. And it doesn’t know what specific problem it is. Stress, as we usually define it, is not a disease. But a physiological response at some events. Impaired health but also daily difficulties, trauma, grief, emotional problems and much more.

If we go to our doctor and say we are “tired and stressed” he will probably recommend the resto l’taking some dietary supplement. Because carrying out specialist examinations without further “signals” is not a usual practice. And understandably, we add.

Instead a team of researchers has discovered something that will change the approach to mental fatigue. It appears that in the brain accumulate toxic substances capable, then, of compromising some functions. Let’s see in detail.

Mental fatigue and stress cause toxic substances to accumulate in the brain, what they discovered

A group of researchers dell’Salpêtrière University of Paris has “calculated” how many potentially harmful substances accumulate in the brain in case of stress. The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Current Biology.

Using the spectroscopy magnetic resonance imaging (Mrs), the researchers have monitored brain activity during challenging and stressful events. The results? It appears that in the prefrontal cortex accumulate a substance called glutamate. The substance is responsible for the sense of fatigue and it seems that among other things it also compromises the emotional balance.

Basically, the conclusions to which scientists have arrived they go to confirm what we “already know”. Even without scientific tables. That when we are “tired of the head” it is better not to make hasty decisions. Which is best to go to rest. Because the buildup of chemicals in the brain is “simply” a message telling us to stop for a while.

The same words of the study authorsin fact, they confirm what was agreed above: “Cognitive work results in a true functional alteration. So fatigue would be a signal that makes us stop working to preserve the integrity of brain functioning. There is no way around this limitation of our brain. I would recommend the old remedy: rest and sleep. In fact, there is a lot of evidence indicating that glutamate is eliminated during sleep ”.

Lo studio anyway makes us understand that the mechanisms implemented by our body to signal any malaise they are not to be underestimated.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)