the publication of the annual Mental Health Report – of which Quotidiano Sanità has given us timely news – is always an important appointment for verifying the progress of this health need and the state of the services dedicated to it. Having entered into full operation almost 40 years after the reform law, its tables and annexes allow for a good overview of the situation, albeit penalized in past reports by actually referring to data from two years earlier. In this sense, the anticipation of the usual spring appointment in December is important, which seeks to allow the data of the previous year to be reported, even if at the cost of not updating some tables relating to costs, which remained in 2020.

The report tells us a lot about the situation, also photographing a rather merciless picture of the state of services for 2021.

However, there are also many things that it does not tell us, as this is affected by a general system that is now a bit dated.

While entering into a whole series of details relating to hospitalizations, including diagnoses and hospitalized foreigners, it does not tell us, for example, how many minors are hospitalized in the SPDC, reporting only the data of patients aged 18 and over. This data is fully available to the Ministry, just as the data would be available which would allow for the cross-referencing of patients followed up with mortality and hospitalizations due to intercurrent internal medicine pathologies, making it possible to have a picture of the serious gap in life expectancy and in the general state of health that has been known for years for psychiatric patients. It goes without saying how important it would be to have a picture of the disputes, of which an ASL theory and the Regions should have the data, but which in fact it is often not possible to know.

It does not tell us an important fact regarding how many suicides there are among the patients who are followed by the services.

In reality, more than a report on mental health, a descriptive report of services is in part predominant, and focused almost exclusively on public services, reporting users, services, structures, personnel and costs.

And it is somewhat surprising that, in spite of all the rhetoric that is made about attention to the person and organizational reasoning, putting the needs of users before the rigid logic of structures, in fact it seems to indicate that the diagnosis is enough to tell the needs and paths, instead devoting greater attention to photographing structures and number of performances, and depriving these analyzes of a further rich informative power.

The data already available to the SISM would allow, for example, not to limit itself to a static description of the residence made up of entrances, exits and days of presence, but to enter into the actual paths of the patients, to clarify beyond the average residential length, which the actual destinies of those who enter these mechanisms at high risk of neo-manic hospital eternity. An average length of treatment that takes place in a structure is quite different from traveling between structures. just as there is the risk of bringing together, in an aggregate average value, intensive interventions and infinite long-term assistance, which represent very different paths.

Even the data from the emergency room would begin to indicate the paths of the patients, simply by distinguishing who was already known by the services and who, on the other hand, has never set foot there, thus also showing the effective capacity of the services to manage acute cases in the area and to be a real reference for mental illness.

There is a lack of reasoning on the services (territorial and hospital) that are provided for specific pathologies and overall treatment times, therefore without being able to understand what are, on average, the treatment paths that a patient who accesses the services has to face and what the duration of the treatment, its outcome and the costs that can be expected. Needless to say, this could also compare working styles and the organizations that allow them, in an area where sometimes, despite EBM and guidelines, deregulation is the norm.

There is no possibility of understanding what is actually done, beyond PDTA and protocols, for specific situations such as adolescents and beginners, trying to remove some abstraction from the many indications and good intentions on the subject.

Greater integration of data with private structures would help to understand how much the private affects the answers given to patients and how much part they have in the costs of their treatment and rehabilitation pathways.

It is a matter of a radical change of perspective, passing from the structures to the people, the repercussions of which would not only be at the cognitive level, but of the organizational philosophy of the services and of the regional programming, forced to acknowledge that the patients come first and then the organizational logics, and that it is the services that have to adapt to the patients and not vice versa. And perhaps it would not be useful only in the mental health arena.

Andrea Angelozzi

Psychiatrist

December 15, 2022

