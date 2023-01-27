Although the mental health is part of one of the sustainable development goals of Agenda 2030, the Italian and global situation continues to undermine individual and collective well-being. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 25% increase in depression and anxiety worldwide, two conditions that alone cost $1 trillion each year in economic productivity losses. So what to do when there is a lack of structured policies to help improve mental health? It starts with the basics.
Set yourself concrete goals it is the first step in managing the contingent discomfort. Few, feasible and measurable are enough. They can concern work or private life, be on a daily or monthly basis, as long as they are reachable and tailored to one’s days.
Mental health: 6 tips to feel good about yourself
