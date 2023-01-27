Although the mental health is part of one of the sustainable development goals of Agenda 2030, the Italian and global situation continues to undermine individual and collective well-being. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 25% increase in depression and anxiety worldwide, two conditions that alone cost $1 trillion each year in economic productivity losses. So what to do when there is a lack of structured policies to help improve mental health? It starts with the basics.

​Set yourself concrete goals it is the first step in managing the contingent discomfort. Few, feasible and measurable are enough. They can concern work or private life, be on a daily or monthly basis, as long as they are reachable and tailored to one’s days.