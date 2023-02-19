Researchers at the University of Kansas have discovered that there’s an easy way to improve your mood and feel more satisfied. Seeing is believing

The suggestions for maintaining a good mental balance or regaining it can be the most varied: a range of possibilities ranging from meditation to the use of drugs and supplements (strictly on medical advice, ed). But according to a new study there is something very easy we can do every day to feel better from the point of view of mental well-being…

How to maintain mental balance — A study, conducted by researchers at the University of Kansas, found that have a conversation with a friend or family member towards which a deep relationship is nurtured can help reduce stress and anxiety, as well as increase the general feeling of happiness and improve mood.

Conversing with friends about mental health: The study — Researchers interviewed over 900 adults, finding that those who had daily conversations with one or more friends experienced lower levels of stress and anxiety, as well as higher levels of happiness and life satisfaction. Being students from 5 different university campuses, the social interactions of the interviewees were studied before, during and after the pandemic lockdown. All were asked to engage in "friendliness" behavior throughout the day and then to report later on their feelings of stress, connectedness, anxiety, well-being, loneliness, and the quality of their day. Among the friendly behaviors observed were the praising each other, joking conversations and attentive listening to what the interlocutor was saying. Individually, however, these behaviors did not show a significant impact on mental health, according to the researchers, but the friendly intention behind the contact did.

Both quantity and quality matter — Curiously both the number of conversations and their quality are important. Both seem to be associated with an increased sense of serenity. “A lot of research says that the number of interactions we have and the quality of interactions are both associated with being a less lonely, happier, more connected person,” explains Hall. But the more the better: scholars have in fact discovered that one conversation is enough, but the more the merrier. “That means the more we’ve listened to our friends, the more we’ve shown attention, the more time we’ve spent weighing each other’s opinions, the better we’ll feel at the end of the day.”

In short, a simple conversation with friends would have the power to change the direction of our day. “This study suggests that anyone who makes time for quality conversation can improve their well-being. We can change how we feel on any given day through communication. Even once is enough.”

Live vs social reports — The study highlighted the importance of social relationships and the role friends can play in our mental health. But according to the researchers although technology has made it easier to connect with others, face-to-face conversations are still the best avenue to promote mental well-being. It doesn't have to be long conversations, mind you: whether it's a quick exchange of views with a colleague or a more in-depth conversation with a close friend, the benefits of "live" interactions are always evident. And the reason why this happens, according to Professor Hall, is understandable: "We use communication to satisfy our need to belong and, in doing so, we are able to manage our stress".