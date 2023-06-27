Mental health and community networks

Raffaele Barone and Angela Volpe

The Covid-19 pandemic has made evident the ineffectiveness of the current system in responding to mental health needs. You must have a new one vision of public service, dialogical, democratic and kind, more oriented towards the mental well-being of the community. To ensure that the local community is able to give the answers that citizens need

The Covid 19 pandemic has precipitated processes that have already been underway for some time and made clear the ineffectiveness of the current system in responding to the mental health and care needs of people and the community as a whole. It has also made visible the close interdependence between the health of the individual and that of the local community and the need for practices that go beyond the fragmentation of interventions and move towards community mental well-being interventions.

During the pandemic, through constant reflection, we have imagined a progressive fracture of social ties, a crisis of coexistence in the family and in society; unemployment above all of the weaker, less educated and poorer sections of the population; crisis of participation in democratic processes; new and unprecedented latent and emerging needs in communities of coexistence; increase in pathological addictions and self-aggressive and hetero-aggressive behaviors; increase in personality disorders.

In fact, since then there has been an increase in demand which, although in continuity with the pre-pandemic period, has seen a surge in requests from both teenagers and adults in the post-pandemic phase. The discomfort is currently expressed according to a more superficial definition of anxiety and depression, but also problems of social isolation and pathogenic addictions. However, on a more careful and in-depth analysis it would seem a pain in living and adapting to a society in constant and accelerated change, characterized by constant ‘connection’, even through new technologies, which in fact translates into an impoverishment of relationships interpersonal relationships and the expression of emotions. Local society has lost its function as a fabric that connects and supports people, effectively reducing their participation in the development of the local community.

In particular, adolescents express their discomfort mainly through the body: they cut themselves, attempt suicide, and many times they succeed, refuse to eat, abuse substances, engage in risky behaviour. However, in our opinion, this is nothing more than the “symptom” of the crisis of families and social relationships.

Who should be taken in charge? The girl carrying the symptom? Parents shocked and unprepared? Brothers and sisters in trouble? Classmates? Friends or teachers? For us, through dialogic practices everyone must be welcomed at the same time, with deep, non-judgmental listening and with a valuing attitude.

In most cases, mental health services are not sufficiently competent and prepared to respond intelligently to such a complex real demand for existential and relational help. The response logic of public services is often of an individualistic and technical nature, tending towards simplification. Older and younger mental health workers respond on the basis of private training they received in psychotherapy graduate schools. The answer that the State proposes through the psychological bonus is, in our opinion, misleading, inadequate and illusory. It re-proposes the logic of the privatization of services, fueling the question and simplifying the answer. It is a charitable logic and not an adequate response to a right to health.

In our opinion, we should invest in public mental health services; however it is not enough to integrate resources, albeit necessary, but we believe it is essential, in the light of our experience, to have a new one vision of service, dialogical, democratic and kind, more oriented towards the mental well-being of the community. This requires continuous training and a more community and group working method to develop the sense of belonging and participation in the relational life of the local community. We were talking about breaking ties. After all, to mend fractures you need to knot, create knots. Intertwining knots means creating networks in the local community. With people promotion activities to ensure that the local community is able to give the answers that citizens need.

This requires a change of mindset; consider individuals and communities as both are co-producers of health and well-being, rather than being receptors of services, and consequently enhancing or reinforcing the capacity of communities to control and determine their future as well. The ability to take responsibility, rather than the dependency that services sometimes encourage. In this regard, we refer to the concept of salutogenesis, which values ​​the aspect of the person’s health, rather than that of discomfort or illness. In this continuous change in the demand for care and the manifestation of suffering, service operators are in difficulty.

A new vision of services (1) is thus also based on a continuous training activity for operators, targeted and strategic, aimed at developing non-judgmental listening, at reading and going through the complexity of suffering and the organization of services, at bringing out the humanity of the operators, the humility of knowing how to recognize that we are all in an epochal change, and developing the ability to work in groups and value their human choice to be on the side of suffering. In this way, services could create opportunities and conditions that facilitate the transition from pathological and pathogenic interdependencies to healthy and positive interdependencies designed to develop creativity, affectivity, the expression of the deepest emotions, the ability to co-produce, to actively participate in the political social life of the local and global community.

Examples of effectiveness are, in our experience, dialogic and democratic approaches such as: multifamily groups, open dialogue and mutual self-help, which work to develop healthy virtualities, responsibility and the democratization of relationships.

Raffaele Barone and Angela Volpe. Department of Mental Health. Caltagirone.

