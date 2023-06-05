Mental health and myopia, Apple has the solutions

That of A sound mind in a sound bodyhealthy mind in healthy body, is one of the most famous quotations from Ancient Rome (in this specific case we are talking about a Latin phrase taken from a paragraph of Juvenal’s Satires) that Apple has made its own some time ago with the particular attention it pays to Health of its users since the first version of Apple Watch, but with the news just announced at WWDC 2023 it is even closer to this concept.

The doctor is talking about it Ahmad Desai burst out which speaks to the Mental health as something that really concerns us all because it is strongly able to improve our lives and restore energy to the whole body. Feeling good headed – she says – allows you to have more resistance and really feel good. From here it starts l’app Mindfulness which tracks the user’s mental states and even allows you to identify the reasons behind a particular mood.

It even includes a survey which allows you to understand if you are at risk of depression or anxiety, with a lot of reports to possibly share with your doctor. Everything – he says – is used to get advice to improve one’s well-being through rest or movement, depending on the case.

The other facet of health that Apple is placing particular emphasis on is myopiaand talks about it starting from a fact: about 30% of people are affected, e by 2050, one in two people should suffer from it. It all starts when you are a kid and it seems that spending more time outdoors helps a lot to combat this problem. So Apple Watch takes care of measuring the time spent away from home through its sensors, and if anything to point out when one should live one’s life a little more outside the four walls of the house.

Finally, still with regard to vision, Apple is also introducing a new function that uses the devices’ Face ID to measure the distance with which you are looking at the screens and notify you of move the devices away when your face is too close to the display.