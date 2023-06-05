Home » Mental health and myopia, Apple has the solutions
Health

Mental health and myopia, Apple has the solutions

by admin
Mental health and myopia, Apple has the solutions


Mental <a data-ail="1070852" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/health/" >health</a> and myopia, Apple has the solutions – macitynet.it

















Mental health and myopia, Apple has the solutions

That of A sound mind in a sound bodyhealthy mind in healthy body, is one of the most famous quotations from Ancient Rome (in this specific case we are talking about a Latin phrase taken from a paragraph of Juvenal’s Satires) that Apple has made its own some time ago with the particular attention it pays to Health of its users since the first version of Apple Watch, but with the news just announced at WWDC 2023 it is even closer to this concept.

The doctor is talking about it Ahmad Desai burst out which speaks to the Mental health as something that really concerns us all because it is strongly able to improve our lives and restore energy to the whole body. Feeling good headed – she says – allows you to have more resistance and really feel good. From here it starts l’app Mindfulness which tracks the user’s mental states and even allows you to identify the reasons behind a particular mood.

It even includes a survey which allows you to understand if you are at risk of depression or anxiety, with a lot of reports to possibly share with your doctor. Everything – he says – is used to get advice to improve one’s well-being through rest or movement, depending on the case.

Mental health and myopia, Apple has the solutions

The other facet of health that Apple is placing particular emphasis on is myopiaand talks about it starting from a fact: about 30% of people are affected, e by 2050, one in two people should suffer from it. It all starts when you are a kid and it seems that spending more time outdoors helps a lot to combat this problem. So Apple Watch takes care of measuring the time spent away from home through its sensors, and if anything to point out when one should live one’s life a little more outside the four walls of the house.

See also  Stroke, discovered the mechanism in the brain that makes it more serious

Finally, still with regard to vision, Apple is also introducing a new function that uses the devices’ Face ID to measure the distance with which you are looking at the screens and notify you of move the devices away when your face is too close to the display.

Special offers

Extended regulation on Cookies

You may also like

Kosovo: Crosetto visits wounded Italian soldiers, ‘thank you’...

Lack of therapy places: Why waiting for psychotherapy...

What happens to your body if you eat...

Mozzarella, do you make this mistake too? Beware...

The hottest trend in summer 2023!

Milan without Maldini and Massara? They would not...

Because of metal parts: manufacturer informs about recall...

Diet of Dr. Nowzaradan, how to lose kg...

BRING – Greetings – News – EU

Balcony power plant: Is the mini-PV worth it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy