Mental health and prison, what the case of Luca Delfino teaches us

The story of Luca Delfino sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Antonella Multarie for a few days entered the Residence for Security Measures (REMS) of Genova Prà, is arousing interest from the mass media. Even more after the interview with his lawyer who stated that during his prison period he would never have been given, administered or offered any treatment.

The partial vice of mind

Luca Delfino, despite the murder, was in prison for a limited period of time, as at the time of the trial he was recognized as having a partial mental defect, foreseen by theart. 89 of the penal code of the 1930.

During the expert work he would have been diagnosed with a serious personality disorder with borderline, narcissistic, paranoid, antisocial and sadistic traits.

The closure of OPGs and the role of REMS

Having been recognized as socially dangerous, the prison sentence served, the detention security measure in a Judicial Psychiatric Hospital was envisaged. But the OPGs with law 81 of 2014 were rightly closed definitively. Therefore there was theentry into REMSa structure with exclusive internal health management with a maximum of twenty places, with the provision of an external perimeter security and surveillance activity.

The murder of Barbara Capovani

This news episode, after the murder of the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani by a former patient of his, and other episodes of violence inside prisons, brings the theme of the relationship between mental health and justice to the attention of public opinion.

Firstly, there is a need to invest in the protection of mental health in prisons, in terms of humanization, environments, training and professional resources with greater synergy between justice and health professionals.

A national plan should be promoted with the participation of all the actors, from the Department of Penitentiary Administration to Health and the Judiciary, with the awareness of the need for greater investments not only in resources but also in culture.

But it should also be noted that in recent years we have witnessed an increase in people judged not attributable for mental illness, with a waiting list for REMS. On the other hand, there has also been an increase in the number of people who commit crimes, not destined for the Rems, in charge of the Mental Health Department (DSM) of the ASL, already with lacking resources and increasing their criticality, on the indication of the Judiciary as an alternative to prison, more with personality disorders with addiction problems than with severe psychiatric pathologies.

Without forgetting the presence of a waiting list of hundreds of people with detention security measures, with some who, waiting to be included in the Rems, remain in prison, and for which Italy has already been condemned by the European Court.

More generally, there is an increasing tendency to assign psychiatry tasks of social control, of custody rather than care. Acts of violence are often attributed to psychiatric disorder, even when they fall within the constitutive components of the human being, which can manifest themselves for a variety of social, cultural, historical, educational and environmental causes.

What can politics and institutions do?

Some of these critical issues have already been highlighted by the Constitutional Court in sentence 22 of 2022, and now it seems that politics and institutions intend to tackle this problem, with bills and with the recent establishment of a technical table at the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice. It is a complex issue, which starts from prison but which intertwines the right to treatment with the right to security, for which the best possible solutions must be sought but without returning to the OPG’s past.

Massimo Cozza, psychiatrist, Director of the Mental Health Department of ASL Roma 2

