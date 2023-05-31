Mental health: Aupi,”create complex structure psychology” – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 30 – “Create a Complex Structure of Mental Health Psychology present in every DSM, for monitoring flows, appropriateness of care and evaluation of outcomes”: this is the main proposal that Ivan Iacob, secretary general of the union Fassid in the Aupi area, which represents the 5,000 psychologists in the Health Service, of whom about 2,000 work in the DSM, spoke today at the Mental Health Technical Table.



“To promote a different structuring of mental health it is necessary to think about building professional structures within the DSMs – notes Iacob -. The complex structure of mental health psychology is not to be confused with the provisions of law 176/2020 on the coordination of functions of psychology, capable of coordinating specialist interventions and reporting on the flow of services, taking care to evaluate effectiveness and efficiency in compliance with what is increasingly the way of working today, i.e. the health budget. psychiatry with competence and specific interventions, technical and based on scientific evidence”.



“The Ministry of Health‘s annual Mental Health Report shows that 29,785 operators work in the DSM, of whom only 6.9% are psychologists – concludes Iacob – An insufficient number, especially considering the now recognized developments in psychology”. (HANDLE).

