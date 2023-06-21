Mental health: basic psychologist, school psychologist and bonus reinforcement are needed (06/21/2023)

Never so many measures on psychological issues, never so much attention to mental well-being. And yet, “still in 2023 psychologists are a luxury in hospitals, schools, facilities for the elderly, even in Mental Health Centers”, observes the president of the National Council of the Order of Psychologists, David Lazzari. And instead we would need «a public network of prevention, promotion, listening and psychological care, which hinges on the large social infrastructures, with articulated and complementary roles, from health care to schools, from municipal services to work. A first and urgent response is in the basic psychologist and in the school one, a strengthening of the bonus which is now a structural measure, highly appreciated by citizens, but incredibly underfunded ».

«The presence of psychological problems in all age groups has reached levels never seen before and the incidence in the medium-low income groups is greater than 30%, millions of Italians penalized twice, who cannot find answers in a country that it has 5,000 public psychologists for 60 million inhabitants, the same number as 40 years ago when the NHS was founded”.

Italy, according to data from the Cnop, is the last country in Europe for public investments in this field, 61 euros a year compared to 500 euros in France and Germany, 0.2% in real terms of GDP of a cost for mental disorders of 4% of GDP, the main cause of absence from work.

Just yesterday the Chamber began examining the law on basic psychologists. “In recent days I met with Minister Valditara to put psychology in the school system”, continues Lazzari. «The shared objective is to structure a school psychology service for the needs of the school, in line with international experiences». As we told in this article, The psychologist at school: there was and is no longer there, until December 2021 the figure of the school psychologist was present in schools. The project was born from an agreement between Cnop and the Ministry of Education. In January 2022, however, the protocol was not renewed. Yet young people’s need for support is now stronger than ever. As we report in the May VITA magazine, out of the 266,000 applications from under 35s for the psychologist bonus, one in three concerns under 18s.