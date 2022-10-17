Bergamo. “Mental health unfortunately costs money”. Giulia, 28, lives in the province of Bergamo and has chosen this title for the fundraising he has opened to be able to return to live. “I don’t usually ask for help and those who know me know it well. However, I have reached a limit where my life is literally at stake “, she writes in the description of the campaign launched on the platform GoFundMe.

It is the story of Giulia, but it could be the story of many other people suffering from mental health problems, to which a day is dedicated worldwide: this year it was 10 October and also saw initiatives in the city of Bergamo . “There is public health regarding these issues, declined in the CPS – psycho-social centers: each person is assigned to the CPS in his area and cannot change him for any reason, except for a change of residence – but which often lacks personal, ”he explains.

“My psychological-therapeutic path began more than ten years ago and, little by little, this has brought to light various difficulties such as depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety disorder. At the beginning of summer 2021 I was hospitalized in psychiatry, a period after which I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder (which consists in the alternation of long acute depressive phases with a few days of hyperactivity). In the meantime, without realizing it, I developed an eating disorder that led me to lose 20 kg in two months ”.

Giulia had to be assigned a psychiatrist, a psychologist and social assistance, but only the psychiatrist was available because the other figures were absent and were not replaced.

“The drugs, together with the therapy, helped me at first, but then the problem of hypothyroidism took over – says Giulia – a pathology that is usually easily treatable, with me it has instead become an endless ordeal in which a non-functioning thyroid continues to be such even after about a year of treatment (hindering the effectiveness of psychiatric therapy) “.

Things have become even more complicated in the last period: “In recent days I have come to carefully premeditate suicide: medical expenses have become unsustainable and not being able to physically support a job leads me to have to ask for help. The solution could be found in a private structure, but costs start at 5 thousand euros “.

Dozens of people have already participated in the collection with donations: Giulia’s goal is to collect 5 thousand euros: “A few euros each would be enough (even 5, the minimum amount that the platform allows) to make a difference. There are no concessions even on the basis of the ISEE, apart from the bonus that will only come to some people, for the sessions. They range from 60/70 euros upwards per session. Mental health is for the rich. I also talk about it to try to destigmatize all the taboo that revolves around it, but, in addition to that, we must also face objective difficulties. If I hadn’t been able to afford the treatment until now, I would surely have died. I do not think it is acceptable in a society that defines itself as civil in 2022. I do not think it is normal to have to turn to private structures with prohibitive costs to hope to get well ”.

“I don’t think I’m doing it for me, but for the people who love me: they don’t deserve a suicidal daughter / friend / girlfriend. Thanks to anyone who has even read and anyone who wants to contribute in any way. And even if it seems to you that you are, you are not alone: ​​do not be ashamed, seek help. The people who really love you will not go anywhere, on the contrary: by creating a network you will know that, if you fall, you will not hurt yourself ”.

Donations can be made on the GoFundMe platform at this link