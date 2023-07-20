Mental health, fight against pathological addictions and social reintegration — Health

Donini: “Innovative projects to strengthen assistance in these particularly delicate areas”

The program includes 39 innovative projects integrated into a structured plan involving all the local health authorities in the region, with the aim of further improving the territorial assistance network

July 19, 2023 – A plan of innovative therapeutic and welfare pathways for the promotion and protection of mental health, the prevention and fight against pathological addictions, the recovery and social reintegration of young people and people who have committed crimes.

They will have the Economic support from the Region, which finances them with one million euros (exactly 1,008,000 euros), i 39 projects which will be built in 2023 from Healthcare companies throughout Emilia-Romagna in particularly important and delicate areas, because they concern citizens with fragility. There Regional Council has in fact formalized the go-ahead for the interventions, which concern the Mental Health, Pathological Addiction and Health in Prisons area, and are an integral part of the Program for the Innovation of Health Policies and the Regional Social and Health Plan of the Territorial Assistance Sector – Mental Health Area, Pathological Addiction and Health in Prisons – for the year 2023, which aims to implement a structured plan throughout the regional territory.

It’s about pilot projectswhich however fall within a plan structured throughout the territoryconceived with a precise objective: to face the complexity of these realities with new solutions, which can become successful experiences from systematically integrate into the territorial assistance network of the Emilia-Romagna region.

“These projects – says the councilor for health policies – Raffaele Donini– concern very complex and delicate areas, which often involve young people and very young people and which we have a duty to tackle with all the tools at our disposal: we are talking about social isolation, pathological addictions and mental health problems. Situations which, as we know, the pandemic has exacerbated, but which even before the pandemic had begun to establish themselves as new emergencies. With this investment, we therefore intend to consolidate and further improve the offer of territorial services put in place by the healthcare and hospital companies, also with innovative methods and approaches”.

The areas of intervention

In the field of safeguard of mental health particular attention was paid to young people and minors: for example, diagnostic, therapeutic and assistance pathways for psychopathologies will be strengthened in the 0-13 and 14-25 age groups; specific training courses will be activated for the early identification and treatment of mental health problems in adolescents and young people who access the emergency room, but also for the recognition and treatment of attention deficit disorder (ADHD). Among the various scheduled activities, the coordination of the “Theater and Mental Health” network and training aimed at expert users in peer support in mental health.

There are many initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector of prevention and treatment of pathological addictions. These range from support to innovative projects of proximity services to combat alcohol and substance abuse among young people, to support for university training in alcohol, up to training for expert users in peer support (Esp) within the Pathological Addiction Services (SerDP). Particularly significant is the early warning project to give operators of the SerDP and street units (UDS) the opportunity to activate analyzes of dangerous substances, which provides for the stipulation of a collaboration protocol with the forensic toxicology laboratory of the University of Bologna.

Another area of ​​the projects is social-health integrationwith particular reference to the area of ​​the hardship and non-self-sufficiency. Among the funded initiatives, a co-housing project which provides economic support for housing accompanied by paths to improve employability and social reintegration; an intervention to deal with social withdrawal that affects young and very young people who tend to refuse any form of contact with the outside world (the so-called ikikomori) and the evaluation of assistance practices for the prevention of family distancing, which envisages the promotion of a homogeneous model for risk assessment and monitoring of outcomes for minors and their biological and foster families.

In addition, prison development projects will be implemented in all the Ausl of the region that host a prison telemedicine for inmates.

When and where the projects will be activated

Many of the projects are already ready to be launched, others are in the planning stage and will start in the coming months.

The attribution of the projects to the various Health Authorities was established on the basis of the specific skills acquired by each with previous research and experimentation activities. They concern the entire territory, in particular: 10 Ausl projects Bologna; 2 Ausl Ferrara; 1 Ausl Imola; 5 Ausl Modena; 4 Ausl Parma; 7 Ausl Piacenza4 Ausl Reggio Emilia; 5 Ausl Romagna e 1 University Hospital of Bologna–Sant’Orsola Polyclinic.

