Mental Health Forum. Social promotion Association. – Mental Health Forum

“Reducing the dissociation that many have long felt between statements and practices in the field of mental health policies is the founding reason and the work proposal of the Forum for Mental Health whose birth we wanted and whose development we propose here”… ….it was the year 2003

In 2023, twenty years later… the APS Mental Health Forum Association was born.

The need was felt to give birth to an association so that the Mental Health Forum with its historic site could enter the public context, proposing itself not only as an open square but also as an operative social subject. The association was also born from the desire to disseminate and make current the vision proposed by law 180, a law that sanctioned the right to treatment for everyone in Italy, a law that today many still do not know and/or misrepresent. To this end, it will put in place everything possible so that the cultural and human heritage, which grew up around the Basaglia experience, is not lost: meetings, conferences, seminars, training courses. Each person, and all the associations that will come, can join the choir, associating themselves and feeling part of a reality open to everyone, in which it is possible to give one’s contribution by participating in the assemblies, following the activities of the Forum Association, sending an article , a reading proposal and, above all, proposing and implementing events and initiatives in one’s own territory.

The Association presents itself by proposing the bill “Mental health provisions””, as its Manifesto and Programme.

The bill was filed in parliament in July 2023 by the honorable Serracchiani and Sensi (Pd) to provide tools for the concrete implementation of law 180. The law was already presented in 2017 signed by Nerina Dirindin (Article 1 – Democratic and progressive movement – Free and equal) and Luigi Manconi (Pd) and re-proposed in the last legislature by the former deputy Elena Carnevali (Pd) and by the then senator Paola Boldrini (Pd).

“The sense of the bill that we are presenting? Make it a flag, a manifesto of a movement that wants to safeguard the 180, give it legs… free it from the rubble of clichés that want to suffocate it”. Carla Ferrari Aggradi and Peppe Dell’Acqua

The bill proposes the implementation throughout the national territory of tools suitable for taking charge of people with psychiatric disorders, enhancing their role as an active part within the treatment process and the society in which they are inserted, as already happens in some Departments of Mental Health (DSM) in Italy. The purpose of the law is also to call the services, departments, regions, the judiciary to supervise the implementation of security measures, concretely identifying levels of assistance and treatment paths, providing for the operation of services on the territory for 24 hours a day and always putting the person and his needs at the centre. Interventions of this type are not only placed in the wake of the Basaglian revolution, but also fall within the scope of the principles of the action plan on mental health of the World Health Organization – WHO, as well as the UN convention on the rights of persons with disabilities .

To join the APS Mental Health Forum Association:

Write an email to forumsalutementale@gmail.com asking to be able to register, you will receive an answer and instructions on how to do it (it will be fill out and sign an application form for membership as a member and pay the membership fee for the current year).

The quotas established are: € 25 member, € 50 supporter member € 100 associations (which will in any case be entitled to only one vote).

You can view it at the relevant links statute e constitutive Act.

Account at Banca Etica – Brescia in the name of Forum Salute Mentale APS

iban: IT57 Q050 1811 2000 0002 0000 012

The current board, provisionally elected in order to give birth to the association, is made up of 3 members:

Carla Ferrari Gradi President

Daniele Piccione Vice President

Peppe Dell’Acqua Secretary

who await the formation of an assembly which can legally elect the board which may be made up of 3 or 5 or 7 members.

The 180 is at risk today, and this could have important repercussions on the needs not only of fragile people and families, but of the whole community, which risks losing the right to care, a goal that has been reached after years of struggles and commitment.

“We, in our weakness, in this minority that we are, cannot win because it is power that always wins. We can at best convince. The moment we convince, we win”. Franco Basaglia, 1979

