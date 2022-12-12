This was highlighted by researchers from the ISS Reference Center for Behavioral Sciences and Mental Health, in a study published in Translational Psychiatry, suggesting that MECP2 may be a marker of susceptibility to stress. I STUDY.

A reduction in the blood of the MECP2 protein would seem to favor the risk of developing stress-related pathologies, in people, especially women, who have experienced particularly adverse experiences during childhood or adolescence.

At the center of the investigations is the MECP2 protein, or Methyl-CpG binding protein 2, essential for the functioning of nerve cells, known because some mutations of the gene that encodes it are the main cause of Rett Syndrome, a rare, very serious neurological disease, which affects predominantly the female gender from early childhood. Today we know that this protein, in addition to being involved in numerous neurodevelopment processes, plays a fundamental role in determining the effects that the environment in which we live has on our body, suggesting its involvement in the processes that predispose to the development of psychopathologies induced by exposure to stressful life events.

Based on this evidence, the researchers analyzed MECP2 levels in blood samples from 63 clinically healthy people. The results confirmed their hypothesis that there is a connection between reduced levels of MECP2 and maladaptive outcomes – such as anxiety and depression – of adverse childhood experiences, and that this link is stronger among women.

Further studies aimed at investigating the mechanisms underlying this association may reveal new targets for the implementation of personalized preventive interventions.

Mental health around the worldMental disorders represent a major public health problem, with highly debilitating outcomes and significant impact on both affected individuals and society. The burden associated with mental illness is considerable: according to the World Health Organization, one in 8 people worldwide suffer from mental disorders such as anxiety, mood disorders or disorders related to traumatic and stressful events. Access to care is limited and those who do not receive care often develop significant disabilities and die prematurely from otherwise preventable physical conditions or commit suicide.

December 12, 2022

