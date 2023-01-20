The lack of help produces “isolation, despair and loss of opportunities and enormous damage to society”. The theme will also be addressed at the next national congress of the Society of NeuroPsychopharmacology scheduled from 25 to 27 January. In five points the proposal of the Coordination of Directors of Psychiatry of the Lombardy Region, of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip) and of its Lombard section (Sip-Lo).

In three years, the already precarious cornerstones of the mental health system in Lombardy have been ‘blown’, a problem that involves 20 to 30 percent of the population: according to an estimate based on data from Ats Milano and Agenas, there are 300 psychiatrists and 2,000,000 nurses, psychologists, educators and social workers.

“All this while on the one hand the pandemic has dramatically increased the requests for treatment in some segments of the population, especially adolescents and young adults and the elderly. On the other hand, the closure of the Judicial Psychiatric Hospitals has led to the reliance on health services mental health of an ever increasing number of offenders in the absence of adequate and agreed upon procedures and resources, with serious risk for the safety of operators and patients hospitalized in hospital and/or residential structures.

Finally, more than other disciplines, Psychiatry, together with Child Neuropsychiatry and Addiction Services, has found itself in enormous difficulty in recruiting nursing staff and especially medical specialists. This situation has already led to the closure of various hospital and territorial care services, making it almost impossible, in areas far from large urban centres, to guarantee care responses to citizens and their families and forcing operators into unsafe working conditions. Now we need a clear political gesture from the next regional administration to put an end to this condition”.

This was denounced by the Coordination of Psychiatry Directors of the Lombardy Region, the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip) and its Lombard section (Sip-Lo), who simultaneously put forward a five-point proposal: planning and organization of services and resources, promotion of centrality of the public service, definition of a regional operational plan, activation of a plan for the recruitment of medical and health personnel and its reorganization in community houses.

“Lombardy Region – explain the coordinators of the Coordination (Giancarlo Cerveri, Charles Fraticelli, Piero Antonio Magnani, Marco Toscano, Antonio Vita) together with the national president of Sip (from Bergamo Emi Bondi) and of Sip Lombardia (Massimo Clerici e Mauro Percudani) – has historically structured a system of services which is the result of an integration between public and private which, despite a condition of too limited and unequally distributed resources on the regional territory, has always tried to guarantee, thanks to the commitment of all operators involved, a response to the health needs of citizens. Over the last 3 years, the pandemic and the closure of OPGs have put a system to the test enormously, making it in some areas unable to respond in an acceptable way to the right to health. In order to guarantee an adequate response to care for all Lombard citizens and considering the continuation of these serious shortcomings over the next few years, it is considered useful to define a basic program that can allow the system to balance between health demand and available resources”.

Here are the five points proposed in detail:

1. Attribution of a strong planning activity at the regional level capable of defining the needs of the Mental Health area in the context of the health planning of the organization of services and resources, contrasting the deregulation left to the decisions of individual territorial realities. Therefore, the creation of a Regional Agency for Mental Health capable of providing fair and valuable answers to all citizens in all territories.

2. Promotion of the centrality of the Public Service in defining the priorities of needs, treatment responses and health pathways in integration with private providers.

3. Definition of a new Regional Operational Plan for Mental Health based on the following principles:

– Strengthening of the Department of Mental Health and Addiction (DMSD) as an organizational structure capable of providing integrated and multi-professional paths aimed at guaranteeing treatment responses for all citizens in the various stages of life, guaranteeing continuity and appropriateness of treatments. This service will carry out its functions in the area of ​​psychiatry, addictions, child neuropsychiatry and clinical psychology.

– Activation of disease prevention and health promotion services through the attribution of specific intervention programs coordinated by the Lombardy Region and spread throughout the territory in the articulations of the ATS and the individual ASSTs.

– Implementation of programs aimed at improving treatment interventions aimed at offenders, improving the interventions carried out in the local area, adapting the offer of beds in the Residences for the Execution of Security Measures (REMS) and promoting levels of assistance in prison realities, as well as activating a permanent regional table aimed at planning the paths and relations with the judiciary.

– Improvement of the training integration between the Regional Health Service and the University to implement the clinical and managerial skills of doctors in training in the context of the discipline of child and adolescent psychiatry and neuropsychiatry as is already the case for the figures of General Practitioners and for the Degree course in Nursing Sciences.

– Activation of a census project and redefinition of personnel needs in the various territories in order to create homogeneous care responses throughout the territory, guaranteeing a real enforceability of the necessary interventions in favor of all Lombard citizens.

4. Activation of urgent responses to reach the recruitment of personnel that allows the reactivation of essential services in all areas of the Lombardy Region through the modification of the competitive procedures, economic incentives in disadvantaged areas and any temporary derogation from the recruitment rules.

5. Definition of specific areas of activity to be carried out by the DSMD staff within the Community Houses, with presence by time slots and with organized methods of collaboration with General Practitioners and Outpatient Specialists by operators of all professionals present in the DSMD.

