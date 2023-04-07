Globally, 80% of children with mental health problems do not receive sufficient psychological help quality according to the World mental health report: transforming mental health for all. On the occasion of World Health Day, Sos Children’s Villages faced with these data, he raises the alarm because these alarming numbers demonstrate how, even today, mental health is not recognized as a real problem but an invisible one. Indeed, according to the United Nations, we are facing a serious mental health crisis globally.

In Italy, there are still few people who have access to professional help, a need that has increased among young people especially with the pandemic (VI 2022 survey of the Hbsc Italia Surveillance System – Health Behavior in School-aged Children, coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità). Two out of five adolescents report that their mental health and life have been adversely affected by the pandemic crisis. In Italy there are 54 thousand high school students who identify themselves in a situation of social withdrawal (“Hikikomori”): they don’t leave the house, they have stopped attending school and friends, they live closed in their room maintaining contact with the outside mainly through the Internet (we wrote about it here).

The paradox – notes a note – is that the problem of the lack of psychological support, although widespread throughout the world, is more concentrated in Western countries, while developing ones are adopting new tools and methods that can overcome this discomfort. Here, in fact, a new approach based on people and mutual assistance is being tested. It is the so-called approach of “community-based care”, where non-professional figures listen to patients. This is the case, for example, ofAfrica where the sense of community is much stronger than in Western countries, like Italy, much more closed in on themselves. A virtuous example where non-professional people, but from the community, such as grandmothers, provide for patients brief mental health interventions in informal settings such as homes or parks. A model that has been successful, because it pays attention to the cultural context, and which has proved to be not only very cheap to use and easy to implement, but also incredibly effective for treating problems such as depression.

And it is precisely in this area that Sos Children’s Villages has launched several projects and actions to prevent mental health problems at a young age from developing into something pathological, such as depression. For this reason, the organization works with targeted interventions to train people who are able to provide support through a “low-threshold” service. «The idea that we pursue in line with the WHO indications is that of train non-specialist mental health personnel who work with children in order to immediately recognize possible signs of future discomfort» he declares Muneghina Bear, Head of Emergency Response and International Programs of SOS Children’s Villages and Head of the Global Expert Program on Mental Health and Psychosocial Support of the SOS Children’s Villages Federation. «We are, in fact, strengthening psychosocial knowledge and skills within the organization, in order to better and more quickly identify possible mental health problems, understand how to deal with them and how to support the children and families welcomed and supported in our Programs , in collaboration with other international organizations. This approach has proven to be effective. Even Western countries, such as Italy, where the sense of community is less felt and young people are much more closed in on themselves, should adopt and replicate it».

Sos Children’s Villages promotes the mental health and psychosocial well-being of children with various projects. In particular we note:

Well-U proposes universal mental health and psychosocial preventive measures for teachers, educators, cultural mediators, health and social workers. Well 18 training courses activated and 270 trained professionals in the sector, including refugees who work in reception centers with migrant minors.

proposes universal mental health and psychosocial preventive measures for teachers, educators, cultural mediators, health and social workers. Well who work in reception centers with migrant minors. Step In instead it aims to develop the skills of social professionals, in contact with particularly vulnerable migrant populations, in Italy, Greece and Romania, to deal with mental health problems, including anxiety and depression, which are commonly encountered in individuals affected by adversity.

instead it aims to develop the skills of social professionals, in contact with particularly vulnerable migrant populations, in Italy, Greece and Romania, to deal with mental health problems, including anxiety and depression, which are commonly encountered in individuals affected by adversity. As part of the project Applying Safe Behaviours, aimed at preventing and recognizing peer violence which can lead to mental health problems in children or arise from discrimination in the event that this kind of psychosocial fragility is already present, activities have been carried out aimed at teachers, so that they can take action on a personal level increasing one’s ability to listen and relate to young people, and a series of workshops for children, held by young educators, on the need to cultivate healthy and respectful relationships with one’s peers, recognizing any situations of violence.

aimed at preventing and recognizing peer violence which can lead to mental health problems in children or arise from discrimination in the event that this kind of psychosocial fragility is already present, activities have been carried out aimed at teachers, so that they can take action on a personal level increasing one’s ability to listen and relate to young people, and a series of workshops for children, held by young educators, on the need to cultivate healthy and respectful relationships with one’s peers, recognizing any situations of violence. Life skills workshops promoted in Crotone and aimed at foreign and Italian children, they combine the methodology of social theater with psychosocial support based on the promotion of life skills. The scheduled activities stimulate the use of the body and creativity to create greater body-mind awareness. Through exchange and sharing, the youngsters reflect on diversity, not as an element to hide or to be ashamed of, but as an added value capable of putting their own uniqueness back at the centre.

Opening photo of Sos Children’s Villages