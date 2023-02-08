«The dramatic conditions into which we are slipping more and more allow the DSMs to provide the services which, instead, should be guaranteed by the Essential Levels of Assistance with extreme difficulty. A situation that has worsened with the pandemic and with social and economic problems”. Thus began the appeal that 91 directors of mental health departments – DSM from all over Italy wanted to send to the highest offices of the state – including the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and the premier, Giorgia Meloni – to denounce the situation of serious underfunding of the Dsm, which does not allow the creation of community care pathways, capable of giving integrated answers to the various biological, psychological and social aspects.

“The letter was presented now, but it is the result of a debate that has been developing for years around the poverty of the mental health departments”, he explains Giulio Correvetti, director of the Dsm of Salerno and one of the promoters of the appeal. «Throughout Italy there is a progressive decline in terms of resources and organic endowments». This happens despite the great need for innovation linked to the new hardships that are breaking into services, which are weighed down by an ever more pressing demand for help. And this trend has been further exacerbated by Covid-19. “We psychiatrists have been called by the World Health Organization – WHO to deal with a second epidemic, that of mental suffering”, continues the doctor. “We have seen the number of common psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety, depression and mood disorders, almost double, and the possibility of assistance and proximity for major psychiatric disorders become more complicated”. Therefore, the various coordinations of professionals and scientific societies have been alarmed for at least three years.

In theory, psychiatry should implement a dimension of closeness and presence in people’s places of life. In short, the goal would be that of mental well-being, which requires a global taking charge, which also involves the family and the context of those who find themselves in a difficult situation. “Substantially throughout Italy we are sensitive to a proximity mental health, we do not want to simply become services that deal with emergencies”, says the psychiatrist, “but to work in the direction of attention, rehabilitation and treatment, of which the intervention in an emergency it is only a part ». In short, taking charge must also – and perhaps above all – be social. “There is a need to plan, to foresee, to avoid relapses and crises,” adds Corrivetti. To achieve this plan, in line, among other things, with the standards for the territorial assistance of mental health services recently defined by the National Agency for Regional Health Services – Agenas, there is however a need for personnel and funding. Because of this the heads of the departments are asking to allocate over 2 billion to the DSMs in a maximum of three years, to reach the minimum target of 5% of the health fund (today we are below 3%). «5% represents one twentieth of the expenditure», says the psychiatrist, «but mental health does not represent only one twentieth in terms of importance for the well-being of citizens».

Operators are few and unable to meet the needs of all those in need of support. “We are also impoverished in terms of personnel, not just doctors,” says Corrivetti. “45 years after the reform, we have to imagine services that are not medical-centric: there is also a need for social, psychological and rehabilitative work”. In short, taking charge requires different professionals. And in fact there are many mental health professionals in various capacities who have shared the appeal of the department heads. “We know that the ministry is currently undergoing a reorganization, which requires us to wait for the new reference figures to get feedback”, concludes the doctor, “but it was nice to raise our voice for a chorus that all suffered from a situation of impoverishment. Many of us feel on the same track on which to fight together so that mental health is not forgotten, marginalized or peripheral».