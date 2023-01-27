Two weeks after the appeal letter from the Directors of the Mental Health Department of the NHS, the Coordination of Department Psychologists also wrote to Mattarella, Meloni, Parliament and the Regions to request urgent action to “face the need, which can no longer be postponed, to guarantee responses to the health needs of the population, aggravated by the growing psychological discomfort”. THE APPEAL LETTER.

After the Mental Health Department Heads, the Coordination of Psychologists Heads of Departments, Districts and Complex Structures and Heads of Local Health Authorities and Italian Hospitals also decided to launch an appeal to the President of the Republic, the Government, Parliament and to the Regions to “represent how the current situation in which the National Health Service finds itself is such as to make it powerless to face the need, which can no longer be postponed, to guarantee answers to the health needs of the population, aggravated by the growing psychological discomfort”.

“We are deeply convinced that widespread psychological discomfort and mental suffering – write the psychologists of the NHS – need appropriate and integrated responses, which only the adequately strengthened Public Service can provide, playing a role of direction and coordination of resources that otherwise risk being dispersed in fragmented interventions of little impact, thanks to a planning of health policies which, through the proactivity of interventions and a foundation on health promotion, reactivates transformative processes of services and improves care pathways of need”.

But, they write again, “the impoverishment of resources of the National Health Service, combined with the exponential increase in demand has produced a double impasse: on the one hand, it is often impossible to offer, even for situations of clinical seriousness, the treatment paths envisaged by the Levels essential assistance, on the other it becomes even more impracticable to create spaces and interventions aimed at those who have not yet crossed the line that separates discomfort from disturbance and for whom it is essential to find answers aimed at effective prevention, with support and promotion actions aimed at individuals and their family systems and communities”.

Hence the request “that dedicated resources be allocated to the Regions to allow for an extraordinary recruitment plan in the ASLs in order to guarantee equal access to the population through adequate and accurate assistance for the various needs, calling specific attention to the creation of welcoming, listening and psychological response aimed at young and very young people and claiming for this a priority response”.

“It should be remembered – they add – as already done in the appeal of the Directors of the Mental Health Departments, that we are still a long way from reaching the expected 5% of the health fund to be allocated to Mental Health and that this corresponds to a precise right of Italian citizens which all the institutions, by constitutional mandate, have the duty to safeguard. Because there is no Health without Psychological Health”.

