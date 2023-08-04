Mental health, requests at the Di Liegro Foundation desk increase by 50%.

The number of people who turn to the support desk every day continues to grow Don Luigi Di Liegro Foundation, to address mental health issues. After having recorded a progressive increase in calls in the years preceding the pandemic, since 2022 there has been a new increase in questions to the Social and Health Support and Guidance Service (SOSS). In the first five months of 2023, there were 134 requests. The data collected so far by the Di Liegro Foundation lead to an estimate of around 300 total requests by the end of the year, compared to around 200 on average per year, with an increase of 50 %.

In 60% of cases the requests come from the female population. In fact, it is the women who most frequently consult the services for the ailments of their relatives and take responsibility for them within the family. A substantial number of requests concern people in a state of mental illness of mature age (from 31 to 60 years), 65% of the total, while 23% come from the younger groups (Under 30) and 12% from older people. If in 2018 the users who contacted the SOSS came mostly from the metropolitan context of Rome, in the last year 44% of users of the service concerned people residing in the rest of Lazio (9%) and in other regions of the country (35 %).

36% of users turn to the service to obtain information about the activities of the expressive-occupational workshops that the Di Liegro Foundation has been organizing for over ten years. A quarter of the requests registered in the first five months of this year are instead aimed at identify a specific suitable mental health service to deal with their own discomfort or that of a relative.

In 24% of cases, users turn to the Foundation asking for support in identifying professionals such as psychologists or psychiatrists who can offer advice and guidance in navigating the intricate national health service. For requests relating to young people, it is often the parents who turn to the counter asking for support aimed at resolving their children’s problems. As for the elderly, the request often concerns the need to look for a housing solution, while among the family members of users with mental illness who contact the SOSS there is a specific request for support interviews and to be part of a group of “self – mutual aid”. Sometimes the helpdesk is also contacted to “denounce” a deficiency, an omission or treatment deemed unfair by a public or private structure or service.

The support desk, opened in 2014, will also be active throughout the month of August. This is a listening service, information and guidance that can be accessed by telephone (on 3517488351), email (supportosociale@fondazionediliegro.it) or, by reservation, to be assisted in person. The SOSS is managed by professional psychologists, undergraduates and volunteers, who make themselves available and actively listen to applicants, recording their “question” anonymously. The request is then analyzed and taken over by the operators who assist users by directing them to the health facilities in the area most suited to their specific health needs.

A function, that of the listening desk, considered fundamental by the Foundation, considering the mission of orientation and advocacy of the requests of the most fragile. Availability and attention to the real efficiency of the services that traces the ethical imprint of the inspirer of the Foundation, Don Luigi Di Liegro, former founder of the Diocesan Caritas. In fact, the Di Liegro Foundation has been involved for over 20 years in assisting people who face discomfort related to mental health.

