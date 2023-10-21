Mental Health Resources Fail to Keep Up with Growing Needs and Requests for Help

Mental Health: Growing Needs and Limited Resources Highlighted at Conference

Sala Galmozzi hosted the conference “Suffering does not lie” on Saturday, October 21, where mental health professionals gathered to discuss the increasing demands for help and the lack of resources to meet those needs. The event was organized by Isps Lombardia, the local section of the International Society for Psychological and Social Approaches to Psychosis, with the goal of expanding treatment options for individuals with psychosis beyond pharmacological approaches.

Diana Margherita Prada, president of Isps Lombardia, emphasized the importance of focusing on the human being at the center of mental health care. The conference aimed to foster networking and collaboration among operators and different organizations within the field.

One of the key issues raised during the conference was the insufficient allocation of funds for mental health in Italy. Davide Casati, regional councilor of the Democratic Party and member of the Pirellone Health Commission, revealed that only 2.75% of the health budget is dedicated to mental health in Italy, with Lombardy slightly higher at 3%. In comparison, the United Kingdom allocates 15% of its health budget to mental health. The lack of investment in local mental health services and prevention measures has led to increased improper access to emergency rooms.

Casati pointed out that 3% of emergency room visits can be attributed to mental disorders, but only 14% of these individuals require emergency surgery. This indicates a need for alternative services and resources to cater to the remaining 86% of patients.

The importance of tackling the stigma surrounding mental health was also emphasized during the conference. Marcella Messina, councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Bergamo, highlighted the emergence of new mental health emergencies affecting all age groups. Work on a cultural level, as emphasized by Romina Russo, provincial councilor responsible for Culture, is crucial in erasing the stigma associated with mental health and providing support to families affected by it.

Davide Baventore, vice-president of the Order of Psychologists of Lombardy, emphasized the lack of resources and personnel in mental health services throughout Italy. The burden on professionals is increasing, while staff shortages persist. Donatella Moliterno, psychiatrist at the “Papa Giovanni” hospital and head of the Cps 2 (Psycho-social center “Tito Livio”) in the city, identified three “hot areas” in need of attention. Despite the challenges, Moliterno highlighted the crucial role mental health professionals play and their efforts to provide the best care they can with limited resources. The connection between hospitals and the community was identified as fundamental, with around 3,500 patients receiving care at the three Cps centers of the “Pope John” hospital.

The conference shed light on the pressing needs for mental health services and the challenges faced due to insufficient resources. It served as a platform to strengthen collaboration between different actors in the field and advocate for increased investment and support in mental health care.

