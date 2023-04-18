Mental health. Sardinia’s appeal for Bruno, suffering from pica with his hands tied and a mask

by Elisabetta Caredda

The measures to contain the risks of the disease, which leads the boy to ingest anything he finds next to him. According to the Guarantor of people with disabilities “an alternative ‘therapeutic’ plan needs to be devised”. Pais: “The Regional Council will intervene so that more suitable paths are studied”. Doria: “24-hour surveillance is necessary for cases like this, but the legislative framework is lacking. I will interest the Health Commission in the context of the State-Regions Conference ”.

18 APR – “We are all with Bruno”. It is the strong call for awareness that Sardinia raises so that an alternative “therapeutic” plan can be found for a patient suffering from a severe form of pica, a psychiatric pathology that leads him to ingest anything, which is why he his hands are tied and on his face he is made to wear a ‘protective’ mask a la “Hannibal Lecter” which covers his entire face. The patient is followed by the AIAS facility in Cortoghiana, in the province of Carbonia-Iglesias.

To denounce the conditions in which Bruno is forced to live she was the regional guarantor of people subjected to restriction of personal freedomIrene Head: “I waited a day before putting pen to paper what I saw in the AIAS structure of Cordoghiana – he explains in a note – . A day to recover from the chilling and gruesome scenario I found myself in front of. I am not referring to the structure but to a specific case of a guest inside it, in truth already raised for some years, primarily by the President of Unasam (National Union of Mental Health Associations) Gisella Trincas, but also object of complaints to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, of letters to the then Minister of Health Speranza and of questions in the Regional Council of Sardinia. I’m talking about Bruno, suffering from pica: a pathology that leads him to ingest anything that happens to him”.

“For over 16 years Bruno has been kept tied up by the hands with a helmet on his head all day long – continues Testa -. Apparently not because it is dangerous towards others, but towards oneself. I’m not a doctor and it’s not up to me to give recipes, perhaps with a simplistic flavor because they are guided by an emotional wave: I am the guarantor of people deprived of their personal freedom and of people, of individual cases, I have a duty to deal with. I do not resign myself, I cannot accept that a sick person is subjected to a treatment that appears closer to the concept of torture than to that of cure. However, this is not the time for indignation but for the concrete and rapid action of all the institutional actors who can make a contribution to changing this situation. This is a sort of appeal: we have to do it for Bruno and for all the other Brunos”.

The images and the appeal released by the Guarantor of people subject to restrictions on personal freedom reached the national press. The following day, the President of the Regional Council of Sardinia also expressed a commitment to raise awareness, Michelle Pais: “On the case of Bruno, suffering from pica and forced for 16 years to live tied up and masked in the Aias structure of Cortoghiana, I have already heard from the president of the Health Commission to agree on rapid action to study the most appropriate paths possible for this patient that needs dedicated personnel”.

“Without going into the merits of therapy and assistance – continues Pais – I think it is humanly unsustainable that anyone can live tied up and masked. It is above all a question of human dignity. The Regional Council will intervene with every means to guarantee Bruno, and in general to those who suffer, targeted assistance that does not harm human rights”.

In this regard, we learn from the Sardinian Union of the difficulty of managing the serious form of the disease of this patient also by the administrative director Aias CagliariI, Vittorio Randazzo, who explains that “he is dealing with a serious patient who has been in the same condition since he was a boy, and who risks his life, as has already happened to him, in the absence of the restraints we use. Among other things, for his care, which requires very careful supervision, we have always received a minimum fee which has only been adjusted to meet needs since 2021. We do our best to protect him, and if someone has better solutions in mind, move Bruno to another centre”.

About the case Health newspaper he asked the regional councilor for health, Carlo Doriato express themselves. “When I learned of the news from the newspapers – said Doria – I was deeply concerned about the state in which Bruno was being held which, at first glance, could have appeared almost as a condition of segregation with relative penal implications in the management of the patient. I then immediately spoke with the general management of the ASL of Carbonia and with the general management of the councilorship that I manage, who were aware of the case. The story of the patient is in fact known from both directions and I was assured that we were forced to adopt this type of restraint because the patient unfortunately has a very serious form of psychiatric disease known as pica which manifests itself with the tendency to eat everything he finds with obvious serious health complications”.

“A human situation and very difficult to manage – continues the professor -. As regards the commitment that I can give in this delicate circumstance and what I can say is that I will try to find all the legal solutions also to help manage a complex case like this, which requires 24-hour surveillance and which obviously it has even higher costs. In the light of what the law will allow us, we will try to find solutions”.

“Regarding the tariffs that can be applied for 24-hour surveillance – the commissioner points out -, always referring to serious patients as in the specific case, it seems that a regulatory discipline is not yet envisaged at a national level. The solution must therefore be studied by comparing it with other experiences at a national level also involving the Health Commission in the context of the State-Regions Conference so that patients like Bruno can be followed with dignity everywhere throughout Italy in the light of clear and fair legal provisions “.

