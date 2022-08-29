“It is necessary that the whole of society feels involved in the care of people with mental disorders: the mental health services must collaborate with families, but other social areas, from school to work, also play a role”. This is the opinion of Giuseppe Ducci, director of the Department of Mental Health (DSM) of the ASL Roma 1, which operates on a vast territory of the capital (over a million inhabitants) and has almost 23,000 users in charge, relying on about 830 operators as a whole. And he explains: “It is only in the therapeutic alliance and in shared social responsibility that the responses for taking charge of those suffering from psychic pathologies can be found”. Without neglecting the risks of current digital and social communication: “The emotional tuning between individuals is eliminated”.

Many families complain that they do not find sufficient answers to the care needs of their relatives. Perhaps not all DSMs are equipped like his?

The qualitative average of DSMs in Italy is now quite high, although they are very much tried by the lack of staff turnover. On average, they are present and close, spread over the territory, and capable of exercising a continuous care. It is clear among many people, it may happen to find one that is not up to it, but it is always advisable to think about large numbers, not about individual cases, which make the news, because they are not the rule.

Yet many families complain that they have found themselves alone dealing with disorders that make coexistence difficult. How can you help them?

We operate in a very clear regulatory context, dictated by article 32 of the Constitution: all medical treatment is voluntary, with the exceptions of the law. But compulsory health treatment (Tso) is limited to some cases and for a limited period of time. Otherwise there must be the consent of the person. We at the DSM try to build a therapeutic alliance with people who – due to their disorder – do not have a very clear willingness to collaborate.

But when does criminally sanctioned conduct occur?

If a person commits a crime, his ability to understand and want and his social dangerousness are assessed. With the closure of the judicial psychiatric hospitals (Opg) we are witnessing an expansion of the indication of lack of ability to understand and want: many people who previously ended up in prison, due to the fact that the OPG no longer exists, are judged incapable of understand and entrust to services.

But must they also be socially dangerous?

Of course. If one is being followed up for bipolar disorder, it does not necessarily have a social dangerousness. Just as ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) does not limit the ability to understand and want. The fundamental principle is that no one can be put in a place against his will. And also in the Rems it is possible to stay for a period not exceeding that foreseen by the legal penalty for the crime committed. In Italy there are 1,200 people in total, but society as a whole plays a role in caring for these people.

Giuseppe Ducci

What do you mean?

We need an empowerment of the whole society towards people, who can be potentially aggressive: we need to work on building social, friendly, emotional and even health ties, which allow these people not to express the violent component. Unfortunately, we observe that society tends to be expulsive and discriminating, we also see it on social networks, but no one can be called out: mental health services, of course, but also families, school, work.

Why social networks are so full of behavior aggressive?

We deal a lot with cyberbullying in teens. When I write on social media, I don’t see the other person’s reaction, so I don’t empathize with the other. In reality (unless I’m a serious psychopath) if I insult someone, I see their reaction, which leads me to modulate my attitude, to apologize, to mitigate. But if I don’t see the reaction, everything is written down. The use of digital communication has eliminated the component of emotional tuning that characterizes every interaction, even aggressive. The abuse of social media (which sometimes ends up in cyberbullying) involves changes in the brain structure, and in the way we interact with the world: a trait that characterizes the new generations. I deal in particular with adolescents: the problem is that they are always connected, but in reality they are deeply disconnected on an emotional and affective level with each other. The lockdown and Dad represented a huge problem because they limited even more the possibilities of direct interaction that the school offers, within a regulated context, leaving absolute freedom to contacts via the Internet with an enormous increase in contacts, but without no ability to develop emotional and affective attunement, which is the only way I shape and regulate my behavior and my impulses.

Families often report that they are not taken seriously enough, and that resources (including human resources) are insufficient. How to remedy?

With respect to mental pathology, generalizations must be avoided: there are extremely different situations, not only between disorder and disorder, but also within the same pathology. So there is no one solution that works for everyone. We must strongly ask that the public services guarantee a global care of the patient (also in terms of economic needs), but also of family members because they are suffering people, and cannot be left alone. We create multifamily groups, listening groups, psychoeducational groups. Mental health is the only area of ​​health care where there are no journeys of hope: a local service is needed, organized and capable of providing multidisciplinary answers. This is the only way to respond to the needs of families with a psychic patient. But we must also reject the idea that the patient can be fully delegated to the mental health service: the collaboration of family members must be built, but bearing in mind that in any case they are actors in the process, with the school and work contexts. And also with the collaboration of the Third Sector: we have developed a network of houses, not health facilities, where people live and are assisted by us, in collaboration with entities such as Caritas. The best possible answer is when the whole society is activated: the projects that work best are those in which we keep the person in his context, without being destructive and disturbing, and at the same time making sure that the context does not discriminate him.

