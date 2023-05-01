Mental health – Targatocn.it

In my Nutrigenomics sessions, sometimes, I happen to meet people with a lifestyle, all in all correct and balanced, but who, despite this, complain of disturbances or real pathologies. How is it possible? The fact is that the variables involved in the appearance of pathological alterations are numerous and subjective: I am speaking of genetics, familiarity, susceptibility to disease and lifestyle.

Everything contributes to the pathological event. We can follow a balanced diet and still suffer from gastritis or gastroesophageal reflux; we can do physical activity constantly and fail to lose weight; we can dedicate entire days to rest, leisure, education of our thoughts and still suffer from anxiety and depression.

And this is because the causes of the disease are not always apparent or are directly related to the symptom. Many times the causes are unconscious and difficult to detect, other times they are deliberately ignored! But regardless of the cause, the “illness” is always a sign that something is wrong in our lives and in the elaboration of our thoughts.

The truth is that to feel good, both physical (organic) and psychological (mental) health must coexist in us. The two things cannot be separated. The physical body can be well nourished, it can be strengthened with adequate training, it can be helped by a correct integration of specific phytonutrients, but if we do not have a clear mind and a “joyous” heart, sooner or later the mechanism jams and appears the illness. At that point, we should stop and reflect, to evaluate what mistakes we are making and what changes, possibly make, but unfortunately this rarely happens! There is no miraculous recipe, a “magic pill” that can cure all the ills in the world!

Instead, what we can do is help our body, making health choices and, if sick, alleviate the symptoms, without hindering them, rather favoring their recovery. There must be a collaboration between mind and body, a fluid and continuous communication, a close relationship that allows us to feel part of and more responsible for our destiny, capable of understanding, at least in part, the complexity of our existence.

This balance allows us to feel like men “free” from conditioning and preconceptions, less indoctrinated and controlled by a society that, in many cases, wants us to be “slaves” of materialism, of superficiality and therefore condemned to live as eternal sick people.

Unfortunately, lately psycho-emotional (mental) diseases are affecting an increasing number of people, even among young people who see themselves deprived of perspectives, values ​​and points of reference. What is being lost above all is “peace of mind”: increasingly intolerant, angry, frustrated and frightened people.

If it is true that difficulties help us grow (how many times have I heard my grandparents repeat it), in order to live a full and rewarding life we ​​also need a serene state of mind. Only in this psycho-emotional condition do our activities, our creativity and our social and family relationships open up to mutual exchange, free from the craving for fierce competition and the obsessive search for success, which is only material.

A fundamental condition for reaching this state of mind is having a lucid mind accustomed to the fluidity of thoughts, capable of giving space to intuition which is an intrinsic gift of every human being. Think about it! Many times it is thanks to intuition that we are able to make the best choice; to find us in the right place at the right time; to find the most suitable words to successfully argue our points of view.

However, it doesn’t work if we are blocked by fears that block all channels of communication. In our society, many people are succumbed to fears of a psychological nature, for this reason they are not receptive and are unable to understand what the right health choices are. Their wishes and their projects remain closed in the drawers and with them also all the possibilities of success. Many give up on a dream because they are unable to face changes. Fearing or anticipating a negative outcome, they refuse to analyze the very aspects of their lives that aren’t working. It is true!

Taking stock of one’s life in certain aspects can increase the sense of dissatisfaction, however, evaluating interpersonal relationships, health, career does not necessarily imply a sudden change, nor a drastic intervention, but can simply be an incentive to improve step by step step. If we are not satisfied with our life, we must not reject our frustration on others, but we must use dissatisfaction as a motivating factor that inspires us and leads us to make new and healthy changes. The problem is that closed-mindedness uses fears as sleight of hand to distract us from remembering who we are and committing ourselves to fulfilling our life’s purpose.

Fear creates a state of anxiety and dissatisfaction that leads us to keep our psychophysical abilities harnessed, highlighting only our weak points. Fear is a “natural predator” that blocks us. It robs the psyche of its creative control and dominates our moods, thoughts and decisions. We all have psychic blocks to some extent, so the point is not to get rid of them completely, but to be aware of them and deal with them in the most appropriate way. The simplest way? We choose everything that makes us feel good: a massage, a song, a hot bath, but also a walk on the beach, yoga or a picnic with friends. All of this improves our receptivity, our intuition, our creativity. Make time for meditation as well. Many great inventors, scientists, writers and leaders have used this very powerful tool to tap into new ideas and inspirations.

Thomas Edison, for example, said: “All progress, all success comes from thinking.” The mind is a very powerful tool and keeping it clear and performing allows us to transform new ideas into actions, so as to be able to bring home unthinkable results. It is essential to spend time outdoors, in contact with nature which is the only one capable of truly refining our intuitive abilities.

The peace of the natural environment makes it easier to listen to thoughts and pay attention to brilliant ideas. If we learn to carve out some time, we can get away from the frenetic life dominated by the clock and mobile phones and get in tune with the “inner rhythm” of our body and all of nature. Many people have a bad relationship with time: many lose it and just as many run after it. Among the many benefits of regularly spending time outdoors, there is that of being able to develop a “good timing” that allows us to tune into the correct rhythm of life.

Thus, once we return to the office, our intuition will guide us to choose the best moment to make a phone call, send an email or speak in a meeting. Psychoemotional decompensation also affects our self-esteem. What embarrasses us, what causes us shame or guilt? It is precisely these thoughts that lower our self-esteem which in turn limits our confidence. The quickest way to build confidence and courage is to “clean” our lifestyle. This means taking an inventory of our behaviors and seeing if there are any that are not making us feel good. Let’s reconsider our diet, interpersonal relationships, work, our romantic relationship.

We must learn to be honest with ourselves, but above all to love ourselves. Sometimes, we adopt unhealthy behaviors to punish ourselves due to the constant sense of guilt, but in doing so we enter a vicious and paradoxical cycle because these behaviors only increase it. A healthy level of optimism and trust will make us coherent, motivated people, persevering in intention and patient in waiting.

We must learn to release the negativities and give up the purely selfish aspects. Selfishness manifests itself in harassing, discouraging, paranoid, and depressing actions and words. Selfishness closes and condemns our body to disease. It, based on fear, hides and escapes our awareness. And so, in order not to see the darkness it encloses, we project it outside, seeing it in others.

All of this develops a sense of frustration in us that only attracts negative experiences, because this emotion always expects punishment. Many times, in my Nutrigenomics articles dedicated to health, I have told you about the importance of taking care not only of your physical body, but also of your psychic and mental body.

Many people, who apparently lead a balanced and gratifying lifestyle, live internally very heavy conflicts which in the long run condemn them to organic disease. Do not underestimate this very important aspect.

We all have our own life mission which is to live to the fullest of our possibilities, trying to make our positive contribution to the world, respecting ourselves and others.

And remember that: “Any step, however small, you can take towards your goal, the universe will take a much bigger one, to meet you and support you in achieving it”.