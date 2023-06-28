Mental health, the Pd proposal: “To recover the spirit of the Basaglia law, it must be fully applied”

45 years after the Basaglia law which ordered the closure of the asylums, the Pd MPs Filippo Sensi and Debora Serracchiani presented a bill to the Chamber of Deputies to “remodulate” the legislation, with the aim of fully implementing it throughout the territory national law 180 and “recover its spirit”. But above all, “free yourself – explained the former group leader in Montecitorio – from the principle according to which mental illness corresponds to a social danger”. The bill proposes the implementation throughout the territory of adequate tools, as is already the case in various mental health departments. A legislation, therefore, which adapts the Basaglia law “without mixing it up”, as explained by Giuseppe Dell’Acqua, the psychiatrist who is considered the scientific heir of the “father” of the 180, former director of the Department of Mental Health for 17 years , until April 2012. For Dell’Acqua “the Basaglia law must not end up under the rubble of clichés”.

For the dem, “the care of the individual and his needs must be put back at the center, calling the services, the Departments, the Regions, the judiciary to supervise the implementation of the security measures”, as well as “concretely identify the levels of assistance, the treatment pathways and predict the operation of the services on the territory 24 hours a day”. The aim, the signatories of the bill specified, is to “stop the frequent violations of basic rights, highlighted by recent news stories, with people beaten or abandoned to their own solitude”. A particular case is that of the Tso, “too often misinterpreted and translated into violent practices”. “The law must not be changed, but must be implemented”, continued Sensi, “against so many clichés and bad psychiatrists who, putting the disease at the center and not the individual, want to effectively suppress it”.

Representatives of the Mental Health Forum were also present at the conference, such as Dell’Acqua himself, but not only: “Anyone affected by a mental disorder, even the most serious ones, can feel good. What came out of Basaglia’s work was to bring back a human, ethical dimension. It can be said that he did not close psychiatric hospitals, he restored constitutional rights to people with mental disorders “. And again: “The Universities should have welcomed the change, but they continued in that training that makes the sick objects”: “We must stop with the cuts, we must increase the resources, an observation point must be created on the quality of the services. It is intolerable that there are still places where people are tied to the bed like salami and a little further on no one has been tied down for 30 years. Twenty health republics have been created. Each Region does what it wants, without any national coordination”, denounces Maria Grazia Giannichedda, sociologist and President of the Basaglia Foundation.

Not without attacking the Meloni government, accused of “definancing the public service” and of “favoring privatisation”. As well as remembering “the mistakes made also by centre-left governments“, which in many cases, even at the regional level, have followed that model. But what is now also frightening is the differentiated autonomy project, the Calderoli Decree wanted by the Lega in government, already branded by Gimbe as “the coup de grace for public health“. But if in Parliament the majority enjoys large numbers and there is no shortage of clashes on the same issue of Health, with the CGIL already taking to the streets together with the opposition, within the Democratic Party there are those who on individual issues still hope for a bipartisan dialogue, between the different parliamentary forces, of the majority and of the opposition: “I believe that on certain issues, such as on the issue of the grassroots psychologist, synergies can be found”, said Sensi. “This bill must not be just a flag, it must make its way through Parliament.”