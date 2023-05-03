Printable version

Press release no. 22

Release date 3 May 2023

Mental health, the table at the Ministry of Health has been established. At the opening of the works the memory of Barbara Capovani

He took office at the Ministry of Health in the presence of Minister Orazio Schillaci the new Technical Table for Mental Health.

“Before starting the work, we addressed a thought in memory of the psychiatrist Barbara Capovani in whose memory torchlight vigils will take place in various cities of Italy”, said Minister Schillaci, reiterating that “the specific objective of the table is the promotion of mental health and psychological well-being, in all ages and in all contexts. With the support of the technical table, the Ministry will also work on an information and awareness campaign to promote a culture of mental health oriented towards greater knowledge and awareness of mental disorders and treatment systems”.

During the meeting, the working sub-groups and the specific issues on which they will start working immediately were defined. In particular: mental health and justice; organization of services and social-health integration; gender mental health; mental health in the transition from childhood to adulthood; mental health and prevention in schools and workplaces; technological innovation and mental health; pathological addictions.

Finally, with a view to collaboration and an inclusive approach from the Technical Table, it was agreed to start a phase of listening and discussion with institutions, bodies in charge, scientific societies, regulatory agencies, family associations, the voluntary sector and the third sector.