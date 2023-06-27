Mental Health Week: How do we deal with anxiety?

Berlin – From 10th to 20th October 2023 the Mental Health Week instead of. The patron is again the Federal Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach. Over the course of the ten days, self-help associations, psychosocial institutions and initiatives in around 100 regions and cities will present their help and advice services for people with mental illnesses. Under the motto “Take the weight out of fear together” invites Alliance for Mental Health invites you to exchange ideas on site and online with those affected and experts. Mental Health Week opens with the hybrids launch event in Berlin on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 5:30 p.m.

“We live in a time when many people feel fear. They perceive them as something that sits on them and literally crushes them,” says Prof. Dr. Arno Deister, Chairman of the Action Alliance for Mental Health “This year we want to talk about how to deal with fears that arise in times of crisis. And how to take the weight off those fears.”

Federal Health Minister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach is particularly concerned about the mental health of the younger generation: “There are signs that during the pandemic, fears about the present and the future have increased, especially among young people,” says Lauterbach in his welcoming address to the Week of Mental Health. “The living environments of these young people must therefore offer space for discussions and mutual support. Some still get caught in a whirlpool of despair, from which they can only get out with professional help.”

Mental Health Week starts on October 10, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in Berlin with the kick-off event in the presence of the Federal Minister of Health. The moderation will be taken over by Prof. Dr. Arno Deister and the actress Barbara Dussler (podcast “Mackenbaracke”), who is herself suffering from a mental illness.

Other participants:

dr Ina Czyborra, Berlin Senator for Science, Health and Nursing Dr. Christina Berndt, science editor at the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and bestselling author (“Resilience – the secret of psychological resilience”) Antonia Wille, journalist and author (“Anxiety phase. Why I had to accept my fear in order to live freely and self-determined again” ) dr Rüdiger Hannig, Deputy Chairman of the ABSG and Chairman of the Federal Association of Relatives of Mentally Ill People eV (BApK) Dirk Heidenblut (SPD), Member of the Committee on Health in the German Bundestag Deutsche Angsthilfe eV (Video)

Musically they round off Singing Shrinks the kick-off event. The choir has shaped the medical and musical landscape in Berlin for over 20 years.

Hybrid kick-off event of Mental Health Week, Tuesday 10 October 2023| 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Cultural Center Pfefferberg, house 13 | Schoenhauser Allee 176 | 10119 Berlin I Registration here

A large number of regional and local events take place nationwide in October, they are coordinated by the Alliance for Mental Health.

Interested parties can now register their events on the website:

Background:

Im Alliance for Mental Health Affected and relatives of people with mental illnesses as well as professional representatives from the fields of care, health promotion and politics are involved in equal trialogical cooperation. Around 150 alliance partners across Germany currently belong to the action alliance. The Action Alliance for Mental Health was founded in 2006 by the German Society for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, Psychosomatics and Neurology e. V. (DGPPN) and the association Open the doors as a partner of the international Antistigma program.

Die Mental Health Weekwhich is coordinated annually by the Action Alliance for Mental Health, takes place around the World Mental Health Day (World Mental Health Day) on October 10th. The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) has chosen the motto of the day this year: „Mental health is a universal human right“. The right to mental health should be enshrined as a fundamental right by all states, thereby ensuring access to psychosocial care.

The experts of the Mental Health Action Alliance stand in advance for Interviews and background talks available. An interview with Prof. Dr. Arno Deister, the chairman of the action alliance, can be found in the press area.

