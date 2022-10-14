The diagnoses of psychological pathologies, such as depression, after two years of Covid have increased by 30%, especially among young people and students. Funds, structures and personnel, on the other hand, have suffered a decline: for at least ten years mental health services have suffered a progressive impoverishment in parallel with the decline in public health funding.

09 October 2022



The most recent data we have available return an alarming picture: in Europe 9 million adolescents live with a disorder related to mental health, anxiety and depression, while suicide represents the fourth cause of death in young people between 15 and 19 years, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO). Things are not better in Italy: according to the Unicef ​​study “The condition of childhood in the world 2021″, one in 5 minors, about 1.8-2 million (20% of the total), suffers from some mental health disorder . Furthermore, as reported by the Italian Society of Child and Adolescent Neuropsychiatry, in the last ten years the number of users followed in child neuropsychiatry services (NPIA) has doubled, while 50% of minors with mental health problems have not access to public services and at least one in 10 (particularly in adolescence) is hospitalized in adult rather than pediatric wards.

7 days full of initiatives

To turn the spotlight on the importance of guaranteeing the right to mental health, a few days after the World Mental Health Day of 10 October, Màt, the Mental Health Week, is back in Modena from 22 to 29 October (www.matmodena .it): eight days to tell the universe of mental health through a rich and heterogeneous program of debates, conferences, artistic and cultural events that includes about a hundred events that will be developed in all the districts of the province of Modena.

Promoted by the Modena Local Health Authority and organized by Arci Modena, the event is realized thanks to the contribution – for the seventh consecutive year – of the Modena Foundation, which promotes innovative projects capable of guaranteeing more effective support for people in vulnerable conditions, and of BPER Banca. The Mental Health Week involves alongside public institutions, voluntary associations, social cooperation and informal groups of active citizens: the event is free and open to all.

Health of the mind

Mental health is an essential component of the resilience of communities, and it is therefore essential to implement national policies that promote inclusive, effective and rights-protecting mental health systems. Yet, despite a growing diagnosis of mental illnesses, a decline in the funds available to this sector continues: “The extraordinary measures adopted by the Government to deal with Covid and its consequences have not changed the chronic under-funding of the mental health sector, indeed the situation has worsened further, “he explains Fabrizio StaraceDirector of the Department of Mental Health and Pathological Addictions of the Ausl Company of Modena, as well as President of the Italian Society of Psychiatric Epidemiology and Member of the Superior Health Council.

13 October 2022



Twenty years ago the parameter of 5% of the entire expenditure for the national health service was set for mental health. In 2018 we were below 3.5%, in 2020 at 2.75%, while in the EU the target is 10%. “An extraordinary ordinary investment is needed – continues Starace – that brings mental health expenditure back to the minimum standard of 5%. But in the NRP we do not seem to identify specific chapters for this item. Furthermore, the absence of clear indications on organizational and personnel standards that allow access to quality care regardless of the region of residence “.

The program

Màt 2022 kicks off on Saturday 22 October and continues until Sunday 29 October with about a hundred appointments. We enter the heart of the week of Màt 2022 with one of the main themes that characterize this edition: adolescence. Right from here we start already on Friday 21 October at 6.30 pm in Fiorano Modenese with “Restarting from the young” conference organized by Florim Health & Training and Sassuolo Hospital.

Also to adolescents (but not only) there is talk on Sunday 23 October at 5 pm in the Sala delle Mura in Castelnuovo Rangone with the meeting ‘Poetics of transition’: the event explores the theme “mental health and transition of sexual identity” in a poetic and artistic optics, through the presentation from the literary production of Neviana Calzolari. In the second part of the meeting, the author will talk with Giorgio Mattei on some issues focused on the transition of sexual identity, deepening them from a social, health and psychological point of view.

And again teenagers protagonists on 24 at 2.30 pm at Lo Spazio Nuovo in Modena (in via IV Novembre 40 / B), with the meeting ‘Thinking about work in the time of adolescence – IPS: stories of possibility and transformation’: a comparison between professionals, operators and users on the implementation in Italy of the intervention with the Individual Placement and Support methodology on young people worried about the world around them, who doubt their abilities, which the pandemic has forced into social isolation.

Autism

The activity of the Autism Desk with schools is at the center of the ‘AutisMo Network’ seminar, scheduled for Friday 28 at 15 in the Aula Magna of the ITI Corni in Modena: the Regional and Provincial Protocols of interinstitutional collaboration will be presented to strengthen the connection between school and the world of work; the collaboration path between Spoke Autism and Autism Desk and the ongoing experimentation for the identification of emerging skills that can become objectives of the PEI (individualized educational plan) functional to their current use in the Pathways for Transversal Skills and Orientation, and future in the after-school.

The shows

Màt is also theater, music, cinema. Among the many events: Thursday 27 at 20.30 at the Drama Theater will be held the show Déjeuner sur l’herbe or The resistance of the olive trees. Also noteworthy is the theatrical show ‘Dust – studio number two around Antigone’, organized by the Associazione Insieme a Noi ODV, on Friday 28th at 9pm at the Drama Theater in via Buon Pastore 57, Modena.

10 October 2022



.

The week of Màt ends on Saturday 29 October with ‘MusicLab Fest: music for social inclusion’, from 8.30 pm at La Tenda di Modena. The event will begin with the performance of the guys from the MusicLab group of the Associazione Insieme a Noi, who will give life to a series of performances starting from selected rap / hip-hop bases and partly with the help of guitar and others. instruments. Following will perform the Bolognese artist Matteo Malacarne, with his solo project born during the period of the quarantine from Covid-19, and the Hanga Roa who, through the songs extracted from their first album Ooze, will perform in a sound performance ancestral and primitive.

Mat it is a project of the Modena Local Health Authority with the organization of Arci Modena and the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region, the Province of Modena, the Municipality of Modena, Unimore; the event is organized thanks to the support of the Modena Foundation, BPER Banca, CSM of the Municipalities of the Province of Modena, over 100 voluntary, social promotion and family members associations.