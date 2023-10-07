Mental health: When men deceive themselves

by Constanze Löffler

06.10.2023, 19:00

2 Min.

When will our society stop tabooing men’s mental illnesses? Many men still only admit to “burnout” at best – and only rarely to depression.

It’s still okay to be burned out. Burnout also sends a positive message: someone has put in above-average effort and commitment. But what if the stress becomes truly overwhelming? When tasks that were once easily accomplished suddenly seem unsolvable? Then the feeling of hectic pace and constant pressure can make you sick, and psychological problems such as depression and anxiety can arise from unresolved conflicts.

