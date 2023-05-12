Mental hygiene: These ten habits are balm for the soul

Write diary.

For many young people, writing a diary is an integral part of everyday life. You write down what’s on your mind, how you’re doing and what you’re dreaming of. However, as we get older, we tend to stop putting our thoughts on paper. A diary can be really helpful. Writing down your thoughts frees up space in your head. This helps above all when you are caught in a merry-go-round of thoughts or cannot concentrate because new tabs are constantly popping up in your head. We also reflect on our thoughts and experiences when we write them down. This can help us broaden our horizons and gain new perspectives. The diary can therefore help to gain new insights, to get to know oneself better and to bring structure to the chaos of thoughts. And if you can’t remember it, you even have it in writing. More

