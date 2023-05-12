Home » Mental hygiene: These ten habits are balm for the soul
Health

Mental hygiene: These ten habits are balm for the soul

by admin
Mental hygiene: These ten habits are balm for the soul

Write diary.
For many young people, writing a diary is an integral part of everyday life. You write down what’s on your mind, how you’re doing and what you’re dreaming of. However, as we get older, we tend to stop putting our thoughts on paper. A diary can be really helpful. Writing down your thoughts frees up space in your head. This helps above all when you are caught in a merry-go-round of thoughts or cannot concentrate because new tabs are constantly popping up in your head. We also reflect on our thoughts and experiences when we write them down. This can help us broaden our horizons and gain new perspectives. The diary can therefore help to gain new insights, to get to know oneself better and to bring structure to the chaos of thoughts. And if you can’t remember it, you even have it in writing.

See also  Iss, season over, 6.5 million cases - Medicine

You may also like

Cittadinanzattiva, cut 103 Emergency Departments – Medicine in...

Granola cups with yoghurt and berries: A healthy...

Volleyball: Monza is serious, beats Conegliano again and...

Lives on the edge, the patient died at...

Chronic fatigue syndrome day, the patient association: “We...

Prediabetes: how dangerous are high blood sugar levels?...

Cimino Hospital in Termini Imerese, 16 kg tumor...

Here is the list which are the best...

Ticks and TBE – Prevention is better than...

Europa League, Rome-Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 – Football –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy