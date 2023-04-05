Here comes yet another confirmation of the growth of mental distress in our country. Requests for help Friend Phone they recorded a 100% increase compared to 2019 and the trend is growing. Last year alone, volunteers responded to over 110,000 requests for support. There is a need to register strong increase in contacts by young peopleespecially due to the malaise following the Covid pandemic.

Telephone Amico volunteers at work throughout the Easter weekend

The volunteers of Telefono Amico Italia continue the traditional this year as well non-stop listening, inaugurated in the first year of Covid. On the Easter weekend will be active 24 hours a day to stand by those who are experiencing a moment of fragility even in these delicate days. In fact, the most critical periods for mental health often coincide with the holidays. The telephone line of Telefono Amico Italia will be active from 10 in the morning on Saturday 8 April until midnight on Easter Monday. A real listening marathon that will guarantee the right support, in a difficult period, for people in difficulty.

How to become a volunteer?

Telephone Amico Italia is always at search for volunteers responding to numerous calls for help. Anyone wishing to have more information or take the path to become a volunteer can click here or send an email to [email protected].

Telephone Amico has been helping Italians for over half a century

For over 50 years, Telefono Amico Italia has been a point of reference for anyone going through a difficult time. Their strong point remains dialogue and listening. In over half a century the volunteers have become 500 and the offices 20, distributed throughout the national territory.

Constantly increasing psychic discomfort

«In the last three years we have seen strong growth, which began with the Covid-19 pandemic. In the last year we’ve recorded a further 9 % growth compared to 2021. Over 50.000 new users, people who never felt the need to contact the service in the past, asked for help. We are experiencing a moment of strong emotional fragility, but also of greater propensity to ask for support. A trend that is important to encourage, because talking to someone, even anonymously, and being listened to can help counteract the development of more marked and complex discomforts to deal with”. Monica Petra he is president of Telefono Amico.

The growth of psychic discomfort affects general health

“Psychological discomfort can hurt just as much as a physical one. We must always remember that we are one of mind and body. It is necessary never to overlook the signs of psychological malaise, which, in cascade, have repercussions on the entire existence of the individual”. Maurice Pompili he is full professor of Psychiatry at the University of Rome La Sapienza, director of the UOC of Psychiatry at Sant’Andrea in Rome.

How can Telephone Amico be contacted?

Telephone Amico Italia emotionally supports people in difficulty through three reserved and confidential ways of listening:

telephone interview through the single national number 02 2327 2327, active 365 days a year from 10 to 24; [email protected]which can be accessed by filling in an anonymous form on the site www.telefonoamico.it, WhatsApp Friend, reachable via chat on 324 011 72 52 every day from 18 to 21.

The last two services are mainly used by the under 26s, whose requests for support are on the rise.

Volunteers spent over 20,000 hours in 2022 alone with people seeking help, compared to 7,830 in 2019, with an average of 186.4 phone calls per day.

Growth of mental distress: men call, young people and women prefer to write

Mostly men use the single national number, unlike chat and email. There is also an age difference: it is the older ones who choose this service. On average they are between 46 and 55 years old, are unemployed, live alone and reside in the North West. A completely different profile from the one that emerges from the Whatsapp service. Here the average user is a young woman aged between 26 and 35, often still a student who lives with her family. As regards the problems of those who contact Telefono Amico Italia both by telephone and via chat, those related to the area of ​​the self prevail. In particular, those who call mainly feel loneliness and need for company. On the other hand, those who write in chat mainly experience existential problems and psychological discomfort.

Many e-mails arrived at the association

2022 also experienced a sharp increase in requests for help via email. From more than 1,200 in 2021 to over 2,000 in 2022. In percentage terms, around 68% more. There was also a 107% increase in service users. Most of the writers are women (63%), they live with families, they are students (21%). In first place with 20% are young people between the ages of 19 and 25. In second place are those aged 26 to 35 with 13% and in third place are those aged 15 to 18 with 9 percent. The problems are the area of ​​the self, the relationship, the sense of marginalization.

Growth of mental illness: the most affected are the very young

«Between 2020 and 2021, as confirmed by Istat 2022 data, there was a decrease in the mental health index among boys between 14 and 19 compared to the trend in previous years, especially among girls. It is very important indeed to recognize and treat mental health problems in young people early in order to intervene early and support them in their development. We must not forget that the majority of psychiatric disorders in adulthood originate in childhood and adolescence”. Michela Gatta is director of the Child Neuropsychiatry Unit of the University Hospital of Padua.

What are the symptoms of mental distress?

There are many warning signs of a psychological illness. «Often the expression of psycho-emotional malaise is revealed with somatic manifestations, as in children – underlines the neuropsychiatrist Gatta. In adolescents there are changes in mood, irritability, relational closure and less energy spent on interaction and group activities, school disinvestment, negative thoughts and verbalizations, self-evaluation, disesteem. An alteration of sleep-wake rhythm and eating habits can be associated».

Access to care is essential

World Health Day this year is dedicated to the hot topic of the accessibility of care and Telefono Amico Italia is a garrison open to all those who need it. «We could call it a sort of ‘mental health emergency room’. A first step in taking care of one’s psychological well-being, since the first signs of malaise such as a sense of loneliness, that is, the inability to connect to the outside world, lack of communication», explains Monica Petra.

“Public mental health services exist and are a gateway for people in crisis. However, in the light of growing requests, they should be implemented and accessible to a user often represented by the youth population – explains the psychiatrist Pompili. In the USA there is an increase among young people in the request for first aid and mental health services ».

Telephone Amico offers an ad hoc section for young people

To stay close to the kids, Telefono Amico Italia has opened a section dedicated to them on its website “Sos young”, with a focus on bullying and cyberbullying and other critical issues related to younger people, such as i food disorders and theself harm. A sort of vademecum to easily identify your disorder, understand how you feel, who to contact, read some suggestions and some ideas.

