Mental illness? It strikes the young at heart (10/05/2023)

Attention to mental illnesses that occur at a young age is even more important today because they can have long-term consequences on cerebrovascular health. Indeed, according to a new study, suffering from it before the age of forty means having a tripled risk of stroke and heart attack in adulthood. This is evident, albeit to varying degrees, for numerous mental disorders, more and less serious, such as bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, insomnia, anxiety disorders, personality disorders, eating disorders and substance abuse.

This conclusion was reached by Korean researchers by analyzing the health data of a national cohort of over 6.5 million individualswhich has just appeared in the journal of the European Society of Cardiology, European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The team analyzed the health data of young adults aged 20 to 39, listed on the Korean National Health Insurance Service’s Nhis registry, all of whom had no history of cerebrovascular disease. Almost eight years later, he went to see their health. It emerged that people with a mental disorder, about one in eight of the total, or nine hundred thousand Koreans, had a 58% increased risk of myocardial infarction and a 42% increased risk of stroke. These are average percentages, but then some conditions are more dangerous than others.