Mental illnesses are the most common cause of adolescents being hospitalized

According to data from the Federal Statistical Office, from 2011 to 2021, mental illnesses overtook injuries and poisoning as the most common cause of inpatient treatment among children and adolescents. In 2011, their share accounted for 13 percent of all treatments, in 2021 it was 19 percent. This corresponds to almost 81,000 of the approximately 428,000 10 to 17 year olds treated.

For comparison: in adults aged 18 and over, the diagnosis accounted for six percent of the 15 million hospital treatments. However, many diseases in adults lead to inpatient stays, which are not yet relevant for minors. This reduces the proportion of mental health treatments.

Depression and alcohol-related illnesses are the most common mental illnesses

The most common mental illness in children and adolescents was depression: in 2021, around 21,900 10 to 17-year-olds were treated in hospital for so-called depressive episodes.

Alcohol problems, ranging from alcohol abuse and acute alcohol poisoning to dependence or withdrawal syndrome, followed in second place. They accounted for 9300 treatment cases.

In a good 7,700 of the 10 to 17-year-olds, the treatment also focused on reactions to severe stress and adjustment disorders. These arise from exceptionally stressful life events or changes that lead to a persistently difficult situation.

Among children and adolescents, girls are proportionately more likely to be treated in hospital for mental illnesses and behavioral disorders: while in 2021 almost a quarter (24 percent) of the cases of treatment were attributable to this diagnosis, the figure was 13 percent for boys.

Slight decrease in mental illness compared to 2019

As close as the numbers to the corona pandemic may be, the data from previous years only confirm this to a limited extent. In 2019, mental illness accounted for only 16 percent of all hospital treatments for 10- to 17-year-olds. But that was mainly due to the significantly higher number of total stays at 533,000 (around a quarter more than in 2021): When children played outside without restrictions, more of them ended up in hospital with injuries. As a result, the proportion of mental illnesses was lower. However, the absolute number of psychologically-related hospital stays fell from 2019 to 2021: from around 84,000 to 81,000.

The statistics do not support the picture of children and young people suffering severely from the corona measures. The long-term increase, however, underpins it: In 2011, 75,000 10- to 17-year-olds were treated as inpatients because of mental illnesses. In 2019 and 2021 it was almost ten percent more. The Federal Statistical Office concludes that the proportion of treatments for mental illnesses in children and adolescents is increasing continuously.

