Se Kate Middletonlike the rest of the Royal Family, has preferred not to comment on the vitriolic tales Harry has made in his book Sparehe still found a way to answer him in kind.

Kate Middleton, Harry’s mental health joke

Visiting the mental health charity Open door with William in his first public engagement since the release of Spare, Kate Middleton commented: “Mental therapies don’t work for everyone.” The sentence sounded clearly aimed at Harry who in the book repeatedly refers to the psychic therapy that helped him overcome the traumas of his life, first of all the premature death of his mother, Lady Diana. And in his acknowledgments he also wanted to include the therapists who followed him.

Harry in Spare recounts that his brother William was convinced that therapists they brainwashed him and he was so worried about what he said during the sessions that he insisted on being able to attend one of them.

So, it really seems that Kate wanted to throw a poisonous dig at Harry with that sibylline sentence, demonstrating that she had read Harry’s book, even if it is impossible not to know what is written since this autobiography has become the topic of the day worldwide. But if even the Duke of Sussex will earn millions from sales, of course it can be considered a personal flop because it is Harry himself who is falling in consensus who comes out the most battered.

Kate Middleton, personal attack on Harry

Anyway, Kate dropped her joke while she was having a conversation with some guys who she asked if making music helped them and one of them replied that playing allows him to express his emotions. At that point Lady Middleton placed her joke: “Mental therapies don’t work for everyone. For this it is necessary that there are different types”.

Then he also added: “Everyone talks about mental health“. And this sentence also appears as a clear reference to Harry who has always been committed to the subject, as well as having repeatedly told how his mental health has been put to the test. Not surprisingly, his own ghostwriter, JR Moehringer, said that Spare it is full of factual errors because the boundary between memory and facts is blurred. And the Prince himself confessed that after Diana’s death his mind remained confused.

Kate seems to have hit the bull’s-eye, putting her finger on Harry’s weak point. A very elegant way to reply to the disparaging stories and defamatory accusations against the Royal Family with which Carlo’s second son has stuffed his autobiography.

For William and his wife the word Spare it is unpronounceable. Also during the visit, a journalist asked the Prince of Wales if he had read Harry’s book. But he glossed over and ignored it. He thought about Kate talking and next time he her brother-in-law will be more careful of what she says.