There are some alarm bells that we should pay particular attention to. In particular, this symptom puts our mental well-being at risk.

Our mind, if not well taken care of, can play tricks on us, making our life problematic in many respects. Just think when we feel anxious or have thoughts running through our heads, and they also influence the performance of our daily activities.

We are unable to concentrate, we risk making mistakes at work or while studying, and this can also lead to serious consequences. A difficult periodAfter all, it can happen to everyone, and we can usually overcome it with good rest and a little concentration. How to understand, however, whether our mental well-being Is it intact, or is there something wrong with it?

have some forgetfulness it can happen to anyone, it’s human, but if it becomes a frequent case, it can be the alarm bell that something is wrong, and it can also be an indication of mental illness. A test can reveal the occurrence of any degenerative diseases.

Mental well-being: how to tell if something is wrong

A team in Australia’s Bond University has developed a test capable of identifying any parameters of the onset of diseases such as Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss, easy and quick to perform. As we age, our brain cells also degenerate, this is normal, but this study is able to give an effective diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment.

The test simply requires 5 minutes and it is of a visual type: individuals are asked to remember images of houses, and subsequently, they are tested on already viewed photos and on new ones. This test is able to evaluate the variations in orientation skills in healthy subjects, and its effectiveness is also being evaluated in the elderly.

This test, its creators believe, could easily be used by general practitioners to identify the first hints of memory degeneration, and therefore be able to intervene promptly, thus treating the symptoms of any degenerative diseases in advance. A further aid towards the discovery of new medicines and treatments to counteract these ailments.