After buying a Mac, you must be thinking about how to increase your productivity if you are motivated! At this time, it is absolutely necessary to help yourself choose a useful App.The Mac App to be introduced in this article is a website, platform, and tool that you can often go to, and directly select it on the right side.Status menuOn, the purpose is to facilitate you to quickly start, intuitive use, it is the Mac status bar browser MenubarX App。

Four useful functions of MenubarX

When using a Mac, we will set the commonly used functions and apps to the status bar on the right, which is convenient for us to adjust or control intuitively, such as volume, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other functions. However, the websites and tools that are often used for work should be called out in Safari or App respectively. In order to shorten the time for users to find tools or frequent webpages, the MenubarX App was born.

 Extend the small window, one-click to open the desired webpage

MenubarX The window size of the app is the same as the screen size seen from the iPhone SE by default, but users can go to “Window Options” > “Window Size” to choose the appropriate screen size according to their own preferences, or they can manually scale the window by themselves. Size, the system preset optional size is as follows:

320*400（Widget） 320*568（iPhone SE） 360*640（Google Nexus 5） 375*677（iPhone 8） 414*896（iPhone 11） 640*500（Desktop mini） 768*1024 (iPad mini) 1024*768（Desktop）



There are more than 80 preset websites, tools, games and other content in the App. You can also directly add the websites you need by searching. The operation method is the same as when we use a browser.

 How often the page is automatically reloaded

It functions like Safari pinned tabsThe function of Safari can help you directly fix frequently used web pages on the status bar on the right, so you don’t have to pin so many tabs on Safari, and go to the status bar to click on it when you need it.

Just like I usually pin Google Analytics to the Safari fixed tab, now I can add it directly to MenubarX, and I can just click it to watch when I need it, and MenubarX can alsoSet the frequency of automatic reloadingthe content you see at any time is the latest.

 Bookmark function quick launch

Like Safari, the MenubarX App also provides a “Bookmark” function, which allows users to add frequently-visited pages and websites to bookmarks. Next time they need it, they can quickly start to go to speed up work efficiency!

 Boss check-in key

Friends who usually use YouTube as a radio listening friend can also play YouTube through MenubarX. Even when the page is closed, it can still play continuously.

Although the function is the same as Safari, but for some users, the working environment is less free, and opening the YouTube page may be easy to be “concerned”, so it can be used in this way, and this App also provides intimateBoss key functionjust press Option ＋Xyou canfast closeOriginally opened MenubarX page.

MenubarX App asking for money?

If you want to use the MenubarX App, you can directly download it from the official website or the App Store free downloadUse, but the free version is available in new tabs and bookmarksquantity limitIf you like this app very much after the free trial, and want to use unlimited new tabs and bookmarks, you can also upgrade the paid NT$170 to MenubarX Pro.

In addition, there are already users who have subscribed to the Setapp service. This MenubarX App is also in the Setapp, so there is no need to pay extra, just download and use it directly through the Setapp is MenubarX Pro.

What is the Setapp service?

It is a subscription-based software platform with monthlyMinimum USD $9.99 (approximately NT$ 300) You can have more than 200 easy-to-use apps at one time, and give many high-rated third-party apps at one time.

There are many useful apps, in addition to the MenubarX App introduced in this article, there are also more useful apps like MindNode, PDFpen, Paste, Yoink, One Switch, Short Menu short URL quick generation tool, etc. are all in Setapp.

Setapp offers a free 7-day trial, you can start hereTry Setapp for free for 7 days: https://bit.ly/3cfRCZY

