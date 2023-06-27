Home » Mephedrone, what it is, what are the (serious) effects on health in the short and long term – breaking latest news
Mephedrone, what it is, what are the (serious) effects on health in the short and long term

Mephedrone, what it is, what are the (serious) effects on health in the short and long term – breaking latest news

This psychoactive substance which belongs to the group of cathinones can cause paranoia, panic attacks, tachycardia, hypertension, blurred vision. If used assiduously it can cause heart attack, stroke, cerebral edema, self-destructive behavior

Italian manager Giovanni Di Massa was stopped in Moscow for carrying mephedrone. But what is this synthetic drug? And what effects does it have?

what is

Mephedrone (4-methylmethcathinone, also called “M-Cat”) is a synthetically produced substance and one of the new psychoactive stimulant substances, which can have serious consequences for physical and mental health.
It belongs to the group of cathinones, whose stimulating and euphoric effects are similar in part to cocaine and in part to the entactogenic phenethylamines (especially MDMA-methylenedioxymethamphetamine or ecstasy).
Mephedrone is one of the most common cathinones. These synthetic drugs are found in the form of tablets or powders to be inhaled.

Short-term effects

Possible short-term side effects include:
•paranoia, panic attacks, convulsions
•headache, nausea
•tachycardia and palpitations, chest pain
•bruxismo
•hypertension, nose bleeds
• blurred vision

Long-term damage

Possible long-term effects include:
• high risk of addiction;
• if it is used assiduously it can cause stroke, heart attack, cerebral edema, psychosis, suicidal thoughts, self-mutilation, self-destructive behaviour. Cases of death have been reported.

